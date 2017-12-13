We’ve tested eight of the most popular cloud storage services – including Google Drive and Dropbox Plus – and have found that only three pass muster to become Best Buys.

A cloud storage service lets you back up your files safely online. Your favourite family photos or vital work documents could be gone in an instant if your laptop is stolen or if an external hard drive fails – but cloud storage does away with such stress.

You’d be forgiven for assuming that there wouldn’t be much difference between cloud storage services. But our tests have found services which frustrate, with limited features and slower file-transfer speeds than you’d get with the best services on test. We’ve also seen big differences between the privacy and security settings of the best and worst cloud storage services we’ve tested.

Take no chances when it comes to saving your personal files to the cloud – check our expert reviews to see which brand you can rely on for a secure, straightforward cloud storage service.

Cloud storage reviews – find out which earned our seal of approval

What makes a great cloud storage service?

Our Best Buy cloud storage services passed our ease-of-use tests with flying colours. We look at everything when examining how easy and practical it is to use cloud storage, from simplicity of set-up to whether you can edit documents within the service itself.

The best also upload and download files speedily. How quickly you’ll be able to do this will partly depend on your broadband speed – to overcome this in our tests, we tethered upload and download speeds so that all cloud storage services competed on a level playing field.

The worst cloud storage service we tested, on the other hand, is limited in functionality and has slow transfer speeds. Uploading large batches of files online is rarely the most exciting task, but the best services can make the process a breeze from start to finish.

Should you bother paying for cloud storage?

Many cloud storage services offer a certain amount of free storage to any user. This free amount may be enough for you if you just want to back up a few important files.

If you want more space from a cloud storage service, you have to pay for it. That said, there’s nothing stopping you from taking advantage of free storage offered by a few different services – but this may prove confusing and not worth the effort compared to the typically small amount of money to pay for an all-in-one service.

See the table below for an oversight of how much free storage is offered by the services we looked at. We’ve also included the cost of the cheapest plan, and the annual cost per GB of this plan, where applicable. Click on the links in the table to read our full reviews of each cloud storage service. Services are listed in alphabetical order.

Provider Free storage Cheapest paid-for storage plan Annual cost per GB for cheapest plan Amazon Cloud Drive 5GB to any user. If you have a Prime account, 5GB for videos and files and unlimited photos 100GB = £16.99 a year 17p Apple iCloud 5GB 50GB = £0.79 a month 19p Dropbox 2GB 1TB = £79 a year 8p Google Drive 15GB 100GB = £1.59 a month or £15.99 a year 19p if paying monthly, 16p if annually Livedrive None Unlimited backup for your desktop = £5 a month n/a Microsoft OneDrive 5GB 50GB = £1.99 a month 48p Mozy 2GB 50GB = £4.99 a month £1.20 PC World Knowhow None 200GB = £15 a year 8p

For more information on pricing, as well as which features to look out for, take a look at how to choose the best cloud storage service.

Are cloud storage services secure?

If you’re considering saving your files online, you may be concerned about the security of those important documents and family photos.

We don’t ignore security in our cloud storage service tests. We check whether there’s both website and traffic encryption, which makes it much harder for a hacker to infiltrate your data. We also look at the strength of password settings, as well as what happens if and when you delete your account.

Head to our guide on cloud storage service security to find out more about our checks, and to discover what we’ve found.