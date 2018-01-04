Apple facing lawsuits for slowing down older iPhones

Several class action lawsuits have been taken out against Apple in the wake of revelations that the company intentionally slows down older iPhones, which it says is to combat battery degradation and prolong the life of the phones.

Apple confirmed that a software update feature from 2016 made the iPhone 6, 6s and SE slow down – and that this has been extended to the iPhone 7. The company says it did this because lithium-ion batteries become less effective as they age, and so the software upgrade feature prevents unexpected shutdown of your iPhone when you’re asking a lot from it. Apple has also apologised following presumably negative feedback from its customers. For more information on this, head to Apple admits to slowing down older iPhones.

Further to the revelation, several class action lawsuits have been taken out against the company in America and Israel. Allegations include that Apple slowed down the phones without users’ consent (Bogdanovich v Apple); that the claimants would have opted to replace their phone batteries, rather than buying a new phone, if they had been informed by Apple that a battery replacement would have improved performance (Abdulla et al v Apple); and that the affected iPhones had a battery defect (Keaton Harvey v Apple).

In addition, criminal action is being pursued by French consumer organisation Halte à l’Obsolescence Programmée (HOP). In France, it is illegal to degrade old products to promote the sale of new devices. The law provides for a maximum sentence of two years in prison, a €300,000 fine plus 5% of the company’s annual turnover.

We’ll be interested to see whether any further legal action is taken, and will follow the results of all of it.

What to do if your iPhone has slowed down

Apple says that older iPhones should only slow down when a lot is being demanded of them, and when the battery is chemically aged. If you’re a light-duty user, you may not notice a difference.

However, if you do notice a significant slowdown when you upgrade your iPhone’s operating system, Apple says that replacing the battery will return performance to normal.

As an apparent goodwill gesture, Apple is reducing the price of an out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement from £79 to £25. This applies to anyone with an iPhone 6 or later. This is available until December 2018 – after that time, prices may increase.

Apple says that if you’re covered under warranty, AppleCare+ or consumer law (for example, because your battery is faulty rather than degraded as a result of age), it will replace your battery at no charge if it retains less than 80% of its original capacity.

