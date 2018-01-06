Is Lidl’s £25 Silvercrest Personal Care Activity Tracker the best cheap choice?

Lidl has launched a new range of cheap health and wellbeing products, including the £25 Silvercrest Personal Care Activity Tracker and £20 Personal Care Diagnostic Scale. Could these bargain buys help you stick to that new year health kick?

It’s not the first time Lidl has launched budget-friendly devices to help you keep an eye on your activity and weight. For example, in September 2017 we took a first look at the Lidl Sanitas Activity Sensor, Sanitas Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor and Lidl Sanitas SBF 70 Bluetooth Diagnostic Scale.

Keep reading to find out more about the new Silvercrest health and wellbeing range launched in Lidl this week, including an activity tracker, blood pressure monitor, and a set of bathroom scales. Or head straight over to our Lidl Silvercrest Personal Care Activity Tracker first look review for our expert first impressions.

Best Buy fitness watches and activity trackers – find the best for your budget

Silvercrest Personal Care Activity Tracker

At £25, this is a cheap activity tracker, and has the features we would expect from most basic trackers. These include:

Step counting

Distance tracking

Calorie consumption

Activity duration

Sleep tracking

There’s no word on battery life, apart from the battery being rechargeable, but we’d hope it would last for at least a week per charge, considering that this is quite a basic tracker. And, like the older Sanitas Activity Sensor, this model has a rubber wristband that is fastened by pressing two clips into holes.

It has a screen for viewing your activity data at a glance, which some cheap trackers – such as the Misfit Flare – don’t have. To find out what we think about the design of this device and how comfortable it is to wear, read our full first look review.

The tracker is compatible with iPhones and Android smartphones, and pairs with the HealthForYou app. On the app you can view daily activity data, as well as blood pressure readings from the Silvercrest blood pressure monitor and weight measurements from the Personal Care Diagnostic Scale – if you also own those, of course.

While this sounds pretty straightforward, the app has received overwhelmingly negative reviews on the Play Store, with over 50% of users giving it just one star. A good app is important, particularly when using a small-screened activity tracker.

It lacks some of the features we’ve come to expect from the latest activity tracker launches, such as a built-in heart-rate monitor and swim-proofing. Being able to monitor your heart rate from your wrist has a variety of benefits, such as helping you track your progress over time. It may seem like a lot to ask for from such a cheap device, but the Xioami Mi Band 2 has it for around the same price.

If you’re looking for a fitness watch or activity tracker to kick you into shape in 2018 but don’t want to spend a fortune, check out our pick of the best cheap fitness trackers.

Silvercrest Personal Care Diagnostic Scale

The competitively priced Silvercrest Personal Care Diagnostic Scale is one of the cheapest sets of scales we’ve seen. The specs are very similar to those of the Lidl Sanitas SBF 70 Bluetooth Diagnostic Scale – which we took a look at in 2017 – and include:

Eight user memories that store up to 30 values each, and automatic user recognition This means that the scales and smart functions can be used by up to eight people. The scales are designed to automatically recognise each user as they step on, so you won’t need to manually select your profile before using them.

This means that the scales and smart functions can be used by up to eight people. The scales are designed to automatically recognise each user as they step on, so you won’t need to manually select your profile before using them. Calculates body weight, fat, water, muscle density, bone density and calorie requirements If you’re serious about tracking your vital statistics, these features are very useful. They can help you differentiate between fat loss and weight loss, and help you determine how many calories you should be consuming to lose or maintain weight.

If you’re serious about tracking your vital statistics, these features are very useful. They can help you differentiate between fat loss and weight loss, and help you determine how many calories you should be consuming to lose or maintain weight. Bluetooth compatibility You can pair these scales with the HealthForYou app, to see all of your data in one place. As mentioned above, we have concerns about the quality of this app, following a large proportion of negative user reviews.

We haven’t sent any of these Silvercrest products to our lab, but find out what we made of the previous Lidl smart scale by heading to our full Sanitas SBF 70 Bluetooth first look review.

We’ve found no direct link between price and the accuracy and reliability of weight readings from smart scales in our exacting tests. Indeed, we’ve uncovered a terrific set of scales that cost less than £40 and sailed through our accuracy testing.

Find the best set of scales for your budget by heading over to our Best Buy bathroom scales.

Silvercrest Personal Care Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

This Silvercrest blood pressure monitor costs £23, and comes with a cuff that you put on your arm. It also includes a storage pouch to let you easily pack it away and carry it around. Its other features include:

Automatic blood pressure and pulse measuring

Alerts in case of possible cardiac arrhythmia

Connects with the HealthCoach app

Stores up to 30 readings for four users

Memory capacity for two readings a day for seven days

It’s not the cheapest blood pressure monitor we’ve seen – and we’ve found a Best Buy device for less than £20 – but it has a good suite of features for the low price. As with the new Silvercrest tracker and scales, it pairs with the HealthForYou app. While it’s useful to store all of this data in one place on the app, we have concerns about its negative user ratings, as we’ve explained above.

Accurate readings are important for any blood pressure monitor to be worth its salt, and the good news is that we’ve found decent models for every budget. Head over to our Best Buy blood pressure monitors to find out which devices did best in our accuracy tests.