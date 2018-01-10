New laptops from Dell, Lenovo, HP and more unveiled

Among the headlines about new TVs and smart robots, CES 2018 has also seen some fresh laptops introduced by the big brands.

Dell, HP, Asus, Lenovo and Acer all brought new computing products to the Las Vegas tech show, bringing various boasts about more power, sleeker designs and better specs.

Laptop reviews – see the latest tested models, including all our Best Buys.

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

We’ve tested the Dell XPS 15 laptop that was introduced last year, but in 2018 Dell will introduce a 2-in-1 tablet-laptop hybrid version. Similar to the already-released XPS 13 2-in-1, this 15-inch convertible is a very powerful machine, with the latest Intel 8th-generation processor combined with an AMD Radeon GPU with dedicated Ram. It’s quite slim, at 16mm in depth, and it has a keyboard set-up that uses innovative magnetic technology to give a very thin profile.

The ‘infinity edge’ display has 4K resolution and you can use a pen accessory to write notes or interact with programs. The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 will launch in the spring. We don’t have UK pricing yet, but it will apparently cost $1,300 (£960) in the US.

Also at CES, Dell announced that it will introduce another colour variation for the new Dell XPS 13 that launched in the UK just after New Year. Alongside the existing silver and black option, Dell will also offer a version with a rose gold shell and ‘alpine white’ interior.

Finally, the computer giant has unveiled a new Dell Mobile Connect platform for its newer laptops that enables you to make calls, send instant messages and use apps on your computer. You just download the Dell Mobile Connect app to your iPhone or Android phone and then enjoy mobile features on your PC (apps only work with Android devices).

Lenovo Miix 630

Lenovo also had a big presence at CES 2018 and took the opportunity to introduce a new Mirage VR headset (with Google Daydream), a Lenovo Smart View speaker to compete with the Echo Show and two new ‘mod’ accessories for the Moto Z. But it also introduced a new hybrid device that merges mobile and PC computing power.

The Lenovo Miix 630 is similar to the Lenovo Miix 720 introduced in 2017, but is aimed at more casual users who want a tablet with a bit more computing grunt for editing documents or using basic programs. Just like the 720, the Miix 630 has a tablet that snaps into a case with a built-in keyboard.

The Miix 630 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and can be connected via wi-fi or a 4G Sim card. It runs Windows 10 S, which is essentially a stripped down, simpler but also more limited version of Windows 10. Think of it a bit like a smartphone operating system with an app store featuring approved apps and programs.

If buyers decide they don’t like Windows 10 S, they’re able to switch to Windows 10 with a 180-day free trial of the software. Lenovo claims that the Miix 630 will give 20 hours of battery life based on casual use, but we won’t know for sure if that is true until we test it.

The Miix 630 will launch in the second quarter of 2018 (April, May or June) and cost $799 (£590) in the US. You get the keyboard cover and a stylus included in the price.

HP Spectre x360 (15-inch)

Dubbed ‘the world’s most powerful convertible PC’, the HP Spectre x360 (15-inch) is aimed at serious laptop users and creatives. It’s the latest version of the X360 that has an Intel 8th-gen quad-core processor. This can be paired with either Radeon RX Vega M graphics, or Nvidia GeForce MX 150. In either configuration, you’ll be able to edit and view even 4K graphics.

The 15.6-inch touchscreen display has 4K resolution and is protected from scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 4. You can write and draw on the screen with HP’s Tilt Pen stylus. The battery is claimed to give 13.5 hours of use, and HP’s fast-charge technology supposedly charges to 50% in just 30 minutes.

As a convertible, you can use it as a standard laptop or a tablet, or flip it around into stand mode. The HP Spectre x360 (15-inch) with Intel 8th-gen processor will launch in the spring. Pricing is yet to be announced, but as the previous-generation model cost around £1,500, don’t expect it to be cheap.

Acer Swift 7

CES is all about ‘world firsts’ and Acer is keen get in on the action. The Swift 7 is claimed to be the world’s thinnest laptop, at 8.98mm in depth. That’s just a bit thicker than an iPhone 8 but a millimetre thinner than the 2017 version of the Swift 7. Despite its slim frame, Acer has fitted in two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack in the new Swift 7 (model code SF714-51).

It’s a slim and sleek-looking laptop, decked out in all-black aluminium that feels nice to touch and use. The 14-inch touchscreen has tiny bezels around it to ensure the overall size is kept as compact as possible. Thanks to the integrated antenna, you can connect to the internet via 4G LTE as well as wi-fi.

Alongside being the thinnest laptop at CES, it’s also one of the most expensive. We don’t have UK pricing yet, but it will start at $1,699 (£1,599) when it launches in the US in April.

Asus Zenbook 13

Leading Asus’s 2018 laptop line-up is the latest iteration of the Zenbook 13, under the model name the UX331. Just like previous Zenbook 13s, it’s pitched to compete with Apple Macbooks, giving you premium specs and a sleek design.

The UX331 is very thin, weighing only 985g, and has an impressive all-metal body. The Zenbook 13 is powered by an Intel 8th-gen core i7 processor with 16GB of Ram. It comes with a 1TB SSD and audio by Harman Kardon, and battery life is claimed at 15 hours.

We don’t have UK pricing yet but, inevitably, you’ll be able to buy it in rose gold colour.

In addition to the new Zenbook 13, Asus introduced the Zenbook Flip 14 (UX461) at CES 2018. This 14-inch laptop is super-thin at 13.9mm in depth, and has an Intel 8th-gen i7 quad-core CPU with a GeForce MX150 graphics card. It’s due to go on sale in March 2018 starting at $899 (£664) in the US.