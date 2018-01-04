National Savings & Investments (NS&I) three-year ‘pensioner bonds’ are due to mature from the 15 January 2018 onwards – but your returns will vary depending on when you bought in.

If you’re one of the 885,000 savers that invested, it’s time to decide to do with your pot and check if the interest you have earned will be taxable.

Which? looks at how much interest the fixed term deals have paid and sets out the best savings accounts to choose when your bond matures.





What are pensioner bonds?

65+ Guaranteed Growth Bonds or ‘pensioner bonds’ were launched by NS&I on 15 January 2015.

Older savers could choose from a one-year fixed-rate deal paying 2.8% or a three-year fixed-rate deal paying a massive 4%.

The market-leading deals were open to anyone over the age of 65 and allowed them to invest from £500 up to £10,000.

These bonds were on sale from 15 January 2015 until 5 May 2015, so over the next four months the three-year deals are set to mature. That means it’s time to find a new home for your cash and check whether you have managed to exceed your PSA.

Personal savings allowance impact

The introduction of the Personal Savings Allowance on 6 April 2016 slashed the amount of tax nearly all savers had to pay on the interest they earned on their savings.

It means that basic rate taxpayers are allowed to earn up to £1,000 and higher rate taxpayers can earn up to £500 in interest before any tax is due. Additional rate taxpayers don’t have an allowance so must pay their marginal rate on all savings income.

The timing is significant for pensioner bonds, as anyone that opened a three-year deal between 15 January and 5 April 2015 will receive less interest compared to those that opened the same deal between 6 April and 15 May 2015.

How much interest will pensioner bonds pay?

For those that opened the three-year bond between 15 January and 5 April 2015, the interest received on the first anniversary would have been paid net tax at the basic rate – meaning the total interest earned minus 20%. So on a £10,000 investment, a bond holder would get paid £320 rather than £400.

But in year two and three, the interest would have been applied gross under the new PSA rules, so the full amount of interest earned would be paid out.

Those that invested in the bonds between 6 April and 15 May 2015 were paid gross interest across all three years as the entire period fell under the PSA rules. If their total earnings from all savings products was less than their PSA, they would not have to pay tax on their earnings.

The table below shows how the timing of your investment impacts the interest received across the three years.

Interest paid out by NS&I on pensioner bonds

Interest paid on £10,000 (opened pre 6 April 2015) Balance at the end of the year Interest on £10,000 (opened post 6 April 2015) Balance at the end of the year Year one £320 £10,320 £400 £10,400 Year two £412.80 £10,732.80 £416 £10,816 Year three £329.31 £11,162.11 £432.64 £11,248.64 Total £1,162.11 £1,248.64

Do you need to pay tax on pensioner bond interest?

If you have earned more than £1,000 interest in a tax year (or £500 as an additional rate payer), you will need to pay tax on the extra income at your marginal rate.

Investing in the NS&I three-year bond won’t push you over on its own, but it’s important to consider all your other taxable savings and investments.

If you’ve exceed the PSA in a tax-year, your tax code should have been adjusted by HMRC.

If it hasn’t, you should contact HMRC to let it know or declare the earnings on a self-assessment tax return.

For more information read our tax on savings guide

Best new homes for pensioner bond savings

NS&I says that all savers with the three-year 65+ Guaranteed Growth Bond will be sent a pack 30 days before the investment maturity term to explain the options available.

Savers will be able to reinvest into the latest issue of Guaranteed Growth Bonds. The one-year deal pays 1.5% while the three-year deal pays 2.2% gross AER.

For comparison, here’s what the top deals across easy access and fixed-rate bonds are paying right now.

Source: Which? Money Compare