The ultimate New Year’s quiz: Which? waves goodbye to 2017

Done the parties, watched the fireworks, drunk all the Champagne… All that’s left is to see in 2018 with our Which? quiz of year.



New Year’s has always been a time for reflecting on the past 12 months. But how much can you really remember from 2017?

How much do you know about the best railways, cars, holidays, vacuum cleaners, energy companies and more?

We’ve picked out some key consumer moments to put your knowledge to the test. Get your fingers on those buzzers…



</p> <section> <h2>The ultimate New Year’s quiz</h2> <p>Which? waves goodbye to 2017</p> </section> <section> <h2>We celebrated 60 years of Which? in November 2017. Over the past six decades we’ve tested everything from cars to cameras to contraceptives, but what was the first product ever reviewed by Which? back in the Autumn of 1957?</h2> </section> <section> <h3>2017 also marked 58 years since we first tested dishwashing detergents. Iconic brand Fairy was in that first test, with a soap powder that could be used on clothes and dishes. What was it called?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Which car class is the most unreliable, according to our July 2017 Which? car survey?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Which train company scored highest in our trains’ satisfaction survey in January 2017?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>In the April 2017 edition of Which?, we reviewed an air purifier that was so bad at purifying air it was only powerful enough to work effectively in a space the size of a…</h3> </section> <section> <h3>November 24, 2017 was Black Friday. We tracked the prices of Black Friday deals from 2016. How many of these ‘deals’ did we reveal we’d found at the same price or cheaper at other times of the year?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>All vacuum cleaners we review get tested to see how much dust they can pick up from carpet. They are all tested with the same amount of dust and we measure the percentage they pick up. What was the lowest percentage pick up we recorded in 2017?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Our team of ethical hackers were set a challenge for our July 2017 issue of Which? magazine to see how many household connect products they could hack over four days. How many did they manage?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Which large hotel chain came bottom of August 2017’s survey of best and worst hotel chains with a customer score of just 33%?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Which of the following is not the name of an energy company which launched in 2017?</h3> </section> <section> <h2>The good news is… the only way is up!</h2> <p>Your 2017 knowledge is not great. Head over to <a href="https://www.which.co.uk/" target="_blank">which.co.uk</a> to get up to speed with all the need-to-know consumer information.</p> </section> <section> <h3>You’re getting there…</h3> <p>Not too bad, but you’ve got lots more to find out…</p> </section> <section> <h3>Not bad, but not perfect</h3> <p>You obviously know your stuff. Just a little more knowledge and you will be a consumer moment genius…</p> </section> <section> <h3>Wow, you’re pretty clued up!</h3> <p>You really know your stuff. But stick with us through 2018 to stay on top.</p> </section> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>

Can’t see the quiz on this page? Head to the Which? website to take part.