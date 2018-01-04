Top 10 most popular products on Which.co.uk in December 2017

Christmas this year saw the a Samsung TV, the UE50MU6120, as the most sought-after product on Which.co.uk. It was released in August 2017 and has remained one of the most popular models on the market since then.

A matching Samsung HW-M360 sound bar was also popular, possibly thanks to everyone getting their home cinema systems up to scratch in time for the holidays.

A cordless vacuum cleaner, mattress and washing machine have also made it into the top 10. But that doesn’t mean they’re guaranteed to be worthwhile purchases.

Read on to see the full list of popular products, and to find out how well they did in our expert tests.

Samsung UE50MU6120 TV

Samsung has become ubiquitous with TVs, and the range this TV is in includes some of its most popular models, available in screen sizes ranging from 40 to 65 inches.

It has a 4K Ultra HD screen and supports high dynamic range (HDR), which should give you brighter whites, darker blacks and greater nuance in between. It’s also a smart TV, so you can access BBC iPlayer, Netflix and a host of other apps through it.

At a low price of around £400, it may seem ideal on paper. But before you buy, check out our Samsung UE50MU6120 TV review. We test all TVs for not only their picture quality and ease of use, but also their sound quality – particularly the bass, which is something a lot of newer models struggle with as their screens get ever thinner.

Samsung HW-M360 sound bar

Sound bars have become much more popular in recent years, with consumers looking to boost their TV’s sound without the fuss of getting a surround-sound system.

With a compact sound bar and separate wireless subwoofer (a loudspeaker for lower-frequency sounds), the Samsung HW-M360 seems to offer all you could possibly need. But is its sound quality really as good as you would expect? See our Samsung HW-M360 sound bar review for a full run-down of how well it does in our expert tests.

HP Pavilion 14-bk052sa laptop

If it’s portability and speed you’re looking for from a laptop, the HP Pavilion 14 might catch your eye. It’s fairly light, at 1.5kg, and has a promised 10-hour battery life. Also, with a built-in SSD and i3 processor, it should be able to handle lots of everyday tasks easily, and be quick to start up.

We tested the HP Pavilion 14-bk052sa laptop to find out how long the battery actually lasted and how well it can handle various benchmark tests, as well as in day-to-day use. We also assessed the quality of the screen and sound.

LG OLED55B7V TV

This LG TV has a 4K Ultra-HD screen, OLED and HDR. OLED technology promises to offer better picture quality and thinner screens than ever before. At the moment, OLED technology remains an expensive premium feature, and the £1,000+ price of this TV is an example of that.

Before you spend such a large sum of money, check out our review of the LG OLED55B7V TV to find out whether this model really delivers all the quality that HDR and OLED technology promises. If you want to know more how OLED works, head over to our What is OLED TV? guide.

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner

With the recent improvements in rechargeable battery technology, cordless vacuum cleaners have begun to take the vacuum cleaner market by storm. With a claimed 40-minute battery life (when not using the motorised tool), the V8 Absolute is Dyson’s flagship cordless model. But it’s also one of Dyson’s most expensive, and a much pricier model than many other cordless vacs on sale.

We test all vacuums to see how well each one cleans a variety of surfaces, and whether they lose suction. And for cordless models, we also test battery life. Check out our Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vac review to see whether this pricy model is up to scratch.

Nextbase iN-CAR CAM 312GW Deluxe dash cam

Dash cams are becoming increasingly common in the UK, as drivers seek to protect themselves in the event of an accident. With a wide 140-degree viewing angle and built-in wi-fi connectivity, this dash cam has high specs for such a low-priced product.

Unfortunately, we have seen a number of cheap dash cams that don’t live up to the manufacturer’s lofty claims after testing them to see how good the footage is, both during the day and at night. Read our Nextbase iN-CAR CAM 312GW Deluxe dash cam review to find out whether this one is worth buying.

LG 49SJ810V TV

Another LG TV in our top 10, LG promises outstanding quality for this model and its 4K Ultra-HD screen. It also has smart-TV features, and its remote has a motion-sensitive on-screen pointer, which should make it easier to navigate the smart menu.

Read our LG 49SJ810V TV review to make sure it can deliver on LG’s claims.

HP 15-bs Series laptop

With a seventh-generation Intel i3 processor, 4GB of Ram and 1TB of storage space, this HP model offers a lot. It’s still on sale at Currys/PC World with a tempting £200 off, so it’s no wonder this laptop is attracting a lot of attention.

One of our experts took this model home to try out, doing everyday tasks, such as web browsing, streaming and word processing. Read our first look HP 15-bs series laptop review to see our verdict.

The Emma Mattress

The latest in an ever-growing list of UK bed-in-a-box mattress brands, Emma (the brand) says it will give you the ‘comfiest sleep possible’ and backs up its claim with a 100-day refund policy. Weighing just 27kg, this mattress is designed to save you the chore of flipping it over periodically.

Our mattress tests check each mattress to see if they will offer body support and be durable. So check out our review of The Emma Mattress to make sure you’re receiving the best night’s sleep possible for years to come.

Zanussi ZDC8202P White tumble dryer

This very reasonably priced tumble dryer has a large enough drum for 8kg of clothes (about 22 men’s cotton shirts) and an automatic function, so you don’t have to guess the program time.

We test all tumble dryers for their drying time, evenness and crease removal, as well as how well the condensation unit works for condenser dryers – so it doesn’t leave your walls covered in condensation. Read our Zanussi ZDC8202P White tumble dryer review for a full run-down of how it did.