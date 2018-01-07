Top five cheapest energy deals for January 2018

The new year is off to a cold, damp and dark start, and that’s the backdrop for us trying to stick to our new year’s resolutions. Although your January diet might feel like an uphill struggle, cutting back on your new year’s spending can take just a couple of weeks – if you switch energy supplier.

There’s a £333 annual difference between the cheapest deal (available across England, Scotland and Wales) this month and the priciest standard tariff from a Big Six supplier. You’re likely to be on a standard tariff if you haven’t switched recently – and they’re far from being among the cheapest deals.

Even if you’re with the biggest energy supplier, British Gas, which has the cheapest standard tariff at the moment, you’re still overpaying by £269 per year.

If you’re unlucky enough to be on one the priciest tariffs around, you could be paying over £500 more than you need to in a year.

Keep reading for the top five cheapest January energy deals – and the pricey tariffs to avoid.

January’s cheapest gas and electricity deals

Heating your home, cooking hearty winter dinners and lighting through the dark months all add to your gas and electricity bills. But the energy that comes to your home is physically identical, no matter which company you buy it from, so there’s no need to pay a premium.

We’ve listed the five cheapest gas and electricity tariffs for medium users to help you find a tariff that saves you money.

The first figure shows how much each deal would save you over a year compared with British Gas or Npower’s standard tariff. We’ve chosen these because they’re the cheapest and priciest standard tariffs, respectively, from the biggest six energy companies.

£832 Together Energy, Together Fixed December18 v2. Fixed tariff with £30 exit fee per fuel. £333 saving from Npower , £269 saving from British Gas . £841 Avro Energy, Simple and Control – paperless. Fixed tariff with no exit fee. £325 saving from Npower , £260 saving from British Gas . £852 Usio Energy Supply, Home after 7pm Fixed Green 4.0 – paperless. Fixed tariff with no exit fees. £314 saving from Npower , £249 saving from British Gas . £855 Bulb, Vari-Fair – paperless. Variable tariff with no exit fee. £311 saving from Npower , £247 saving from British Gas . £859 Usio Energy Supply, Smart Lifestyle Green 4.0 – paperless (you need a smart meter for this tariff). Fixed tariff with no exit fee. £307 saving from Npower , £242 saving from British Gas .

Priciest energy tariffs

It’s a common misconception that the Big Six energy companies are always the most expensive. While their standard tariffs are unlikely to save you money, some of the priciest deals are from smaller firms.

So you know which deals to look out for, here are the three most expensive energy tariffs for an average user at the moment:

£1,378 Glide Electricity and Gas – paperless. £1,207 Scottish Power Fix with Boiler Care Plus March 2020 Online – paperless. £1,205 Economy Energy Evergreen Direct Saver.

Free energy-saving tips

Already switched tariffs or are you keen to start saving on your energy bills straightaway? Try these energy-saving quick fixes:

Avoid putting warm food in your fridge or freezer – as this makes it work harder to cool it down. Keep them at least three-quarters full for maximum efficiency.

Use your heating controls effectively, so you’re only heating your home when you need it, and to a comfortable temperature. Our guide on heating controls can help.

Draught-proof your home and close doors of unused rooms.

Run your dishwasher and washing machine only when they’re full.

Only fill and boil the kettle with as much water as you need. Descale it regularly; if your kettle is full of limescale, it uses more energy to boil the same amount of water.

Our energy pricing research

Prices are based on a dual-fuel tariff available in all regions for an average user (using Ofgem averages of 3,100kWh of electricity and 12,000kWh of gas per year), paying by monthly direct debit, with paperless bills. Prices given are averages across regions, are rounded to the nearest whole pound and correct on 4 January 2018.