Which supermarket was cheapest in December 2017?

Morrisons ended 2017 on a high when it came top in our supermarket price comparison for December.

It was the seventh time in 2017 – and the fourth month in a row – that Morrisons was cheapest in our monthly grocery basket price comparison.

The average price for our basket of 66 branded items at Morrisons was £123.25 in December. Ocado was the most expensive place to buy the same grocery basket of branded products, with an average cost of £134.42 – that’s £11.17 more.

Asda won the top spot three times in 2017, while Tesco was cheapest twice.

Supermarkets in the news in December

Early December was dominated by customers complaining of online grocery order cancellations and delays due to heavy snow across large parts of the country.

And there were further complaints later in the month after several shoppers told of Tesco’s ‘rotten’ turkeys. The retailer apologised and promised to investigate.

And finally, Sainsbury’s unveiled its own barista-staffed coffee bars this month. Six own-brand 1869 Coffee bars, named after the year the supermarket was founded, have been launched in a trial, which could be rolled out across the country if it’s successful.

How we compare supermarket prices

Each month, we start with a list of more than 100 popular branded products that are likely to be sold in the six online supermarkets we cover (Asda, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose).

The products range from PG Tips tea to Warburtons bread and John West sardines. Using data from the independent shopping website MySupermarket, we calculate the average price (including discounts, but not multibuys) for each item across a whole month.

We add up those average prices to get the cost of the basket. If a product hasn’t been sold in one or more of the six supermarkets during the month, then it’s removed from that month’s basket altogether to ensure a fair comparison. This month, we included 66 items in the basket.

Supermarket price-comparison schemes

Many supermarkets have a price-matching scheme, where they compare their prices against other supermarkets and give you a voucher for the difference if your shopping would have been cheaper elsewhere.

