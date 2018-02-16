If you’re on the lookout for a new smartphone, our latest mobile phone reviews include both the cheap and pricey, and other models somewhere in between.

Among them is the Moto G5S Plus, a mid-range handset from popular household name Motorola.

It has a large 5.5-inch screen, two 13Mp lenses on its rear for recording 4K videos, and it looks and feels premium – impressive considering the phone’s price.

But does this Motorola option reach the dizzying heights of Best Buy stardom? Find out by reading our full Motorola Moto G5S Plus review.

Elsewhere from our latest batch of reviews is a model that has the best battery life for call time we’ve ever seen. Unfortunately, there’s also a Don’t Buy in the mix – for which, as we go on to explain, there are plenty of reasons to avoid.

Mobile phone reviews – discover the best handset for you, whatever your budget.

LG V30

The LG V30 has an enormous six-inch Quad HD+ OLED touchscreen to help make colours pop and detail look sharp. The curved glass rear and narrow bezels make the phone look the part, too – the screen fills most of the front of the device.

It’s packed with fancy features to tempt you to part with your cash, such as facial recognition and dual rear cameras. But we’ve seen pricey smartphones fail to deliver on the basics, such as battery life and camera quality – does this £600 handset really have what it takes to earn our seal of approval?

Head to our full LG V30 review for the answer.

Nokia 6

At £200, the Nokia 6 costs a third of the price of the LG V30, which means it has fewer features. But could it be the perfect choice for buyers on a budget?

We found its large 5.5-inch screen nice and clear. But can its 16Mp rear camera takes photos and videos you’ll be happy to share on social media? And how long will it last before running out of juice? Read our full Nokia 6 review to find out more.

EE Hawk

The EE Hawk has some pretty decent features for its £140 price. Its fingerprint sensor means you can unlock the phone in a jiffy, and it has NFC-capability, which means you can use it to make contactless payments via Android Pay.

Is the Hawk a high-flyer, or is it one you should scuttle past in the shops? Read our full EE Hawk review for everything you need to know.

Alcatel U5

The Alcatel U5 costs just £90 to buy outright, which is a refreshing break from the raft of new smartphones that may as well cost you both your arm and your leg.

It has a removable battery, a feature lacking in more expensive phones. We like phones with removable batteries because it’s easier to both diagnose and fix any battery-related issues. As you’d expect from a phone this cheap, the U5 is understandably light on features – but we’ve found sub-£100 phones that aren’t too shabby at all.

Looking for the best cheap mobile phone? Find out whether this handset is everything you’ve been looking for by consulting our Alcatel U5 review.

What makes a Best Buy mobile phone?

A smartphone has to excel across the board to earn our Best Buy recommendation. Here are a few of our key tests to help you buy the best:

A Best Buy smartphone easily gets through a day without needing a recharge, takes nicely detailed photos and keeps everything ticking over nicely. A Don’t Buy, on the other hand, will be painfully slow to use, take photos you’ll want to immediately delete, and will seemingly take pleasure in losing charge.

Make sure you end up with a smartphone you love by checking out our Best Buy mobile phones.