As property prices have climbed in recent years, some 768,553 people in Britain now own property worth more than £1m, new analysis has shown. So, which towns have benefited most from value growth?

Research from property portal Zoopla has found that the number of property millionaires has increased by 22.5% since August 2016, when the last analysis was done.

Which? examines where homes are worth the most, and how you can work out the value of your home.

Guildford tops the town house price rankings

Zoopla identified which towns in the UK had the most properties worth more than £1m, with a separate house price index for London boroughs.

When looking at towns UK-wide, Guildford in Surrey came out on top, with 5,889 homes topping the million-pound mark. This means high-value homes make up around 13% of all properties in the area.

Close behind were university hubs Cambridge and Reading, with 5,530 and 5,421 homes worth more than a million respectively. But for both towns, property millionaires were in the minority, with houses at this price tag representing less than 5% of all homes.

And while Beaconsfield had a comparatively smaller number of million-pound homes (3,625), these represented 49% of all properties.

A map of the top towns is below.

Alternatively, you can search the table:

Westminster: most expensive London borough

London was far and away the most expensive region of the UK – in at least five boroughs, one in three properties is worth more than a million pounds.

Westminster topped the London rankings, with 54,231 homes above the million-pound threshold, representing 49% of all homes in the area.

While the borough of Kensington and Chelsea had a smaller number of million-pounders (a still staggering 45,366), around 58% of all homes surpassed this price tag, the highest proportion in the UK.

By contrast, the most affordable London borough was Barking and Dagenham, where just 20 properties (less than 1% of the area) were in the million-pound category.

How much is your home worth?

After taking a severe hit during the 2008 financial crisis, house prices in the UK have grown steadily in the past nine years. In the 12 months to December alone, the average property price UK-wide rose 5.2%, to hit £226,756 – according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

But property markets vary dramatically, depending on your local area and even your street. The characteristics of your house will also affect its price – for example, depending on whether the style is in demand from buyers in that area, or if it’s in better condition than its neighbours.

So it’s important to work out the value of your home and not rely on local averages house prices.

If you want to have an estimate of a realistic house price, you can:

Look at the value of similar properties that have sold in your street or local area. The Land Registry has a database of sale prices that you can search. But make sure you’re comparing apples to apples – a home with additional features or in a more attractive position may fetch a premium.

Look at property listings online or at your local estate agency. This will give you an idea of what other people think their house is worth, and how much competition there is on the market. But take listed prices with a pinch of salt – just because someone wants to sell their house for £500,000 doesn’t mean a buyer is willing to pay that.

Ask an estate agent for a quote. Estate agents will generally provide you a quote for free, which can give you a good indication of what your property might be worth on the open market. It’s good practice to get three or so quotes before choosing an agent. Keep in mind that some agents have been known to overvalue properties to win business, so be wary if a quote is too good to be true.

