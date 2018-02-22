London road users could encounter more potholes if the removal of Transport for London’s (TfL) £700m operating grant goes ahead.

TfL stated if the removal of its transport subsidy goes ahead, it could mean that all non-essential road improvements are paused for two years unless suitable funding is found.

While TfL insisted it would ensure roads are kept safe for cyclists and drivers, and it suggested a decline in proactive work could lead to an increase in disruption on the roads.

What to do if you hit a pothole

The removal of TfL’s transport subsidy could mean Londoners encounter an increasing number of potholes.

The first thing to do if you hit a pothole is to document what’s happened and any damage caused.

A good way to do this is to photograph the pothole, showing its depth if you’re able to by including something like a road sign or lamppost to show scale.

Even if you don’t sustain damage to your vehicle as a result of going over the pothole, you should report it to the relevant authority.

This is so that you and other road users stand a better chance of claiming compensation for pothole damage in the future.

Your chance of claiming compensation for damage to your car, bike or other vehicle often depends on whether a pothole has already been reported.

What to do if your bike or car is damaged

If your bike or vehicle has been damaged as a result of a pothole, make sure you also photograph the damage before getting any repairs done. Try to do this on the day the you ran over the pothole, if you can.

It’s worth noting that if you try and make a claim before collecting photographic evidence of the pothole, you may find it difficult to get compensation if the council has since repaired the pothole.

If you’re a cyclist looking to claim for property damage or personal injury caused by a pothole, you should go through the same process as other road users.

Where do I find out which council/authority maintain the road?

To find out which council maintains the road, you can enter the road name, town or postcode on the Directgov website.

Alternatively, Cycling UK, a national cycling charity, has a website called Fill That Hole.

Read our guide on how to claim compensation for pothole damage for more information on the process of making a claim.