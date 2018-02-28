Revealed: the latest mid-range smartphones for 2018

For those not wanting to fork out on the pricey Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, there are a few new mid-range options that will cause a much smaller dent on your wallet.

The truth is, you simply don’t need to spend big for a top-quality smartphone. But the less you spend, the greater your chances of choosing a dud.

We’re here to help you buy the best smartphone for you, whatever your budget. Keep reading to find out more about the latest mid-range smartphones announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. For a quick overview, here’s a video:

If you’re limiting your budget to under £200, it’s also worth checking out the latest budget phones for 2018.

Nokia 6 (2018) and 7 Plus: what you need to know

Nokia 6 (2018)

Nokia is launching a new version of the 6, released last year. The Finnish brand says the new version will offer 60% better performance than last year’s model, thanks to its Snapdragon 630 chipset and 4GB of Ram. We won’t know if that’s true until we’ve sent the new model to our test lab.

Nokia introduced the Dual-Sight mode with the 8, released towards the end of 2017. This means you can take photos and videos on both the front and rear camera at the same time. The new Nokia 6 (2018) also has this feature with its 16Mp rear and 8Mp front cameras.

The new Nokia 6 should cost around £245, and it will be available to buy in May.

Nokia 7 Plus

The Nokia 7 Plus is a little pricier than the 6 (2018) – we expect it to cost around £350, and it will be available sometime in April.

It has two rear cameras – a 13Mp telephoto lens, as well as a 12Mp wide-angle one. This means you should be able to zoom in on objects without seeing a drop in quality. You can also take photos and record videos on both the front and rear cameras at the same time – to take nice photos of landmarks while also proving you’re there.

If you like watching videos on the move, you’ll probably enjoy this phone’s enormous six-inch, Full-HD screen. Nokia also claims the 7 Plus will power through two days before running out of battery – we can’t wait to put this grand claim to task in our battery-life assessments.

Alcatel 5: what you need to know

French brand Alcatel is also trying to take a slice of the mid-range market with the Alcatel 5. We don’t currently know when it will go on sale, though it’s set to cost around £200.

It has a palm-stretching 5.7-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. This means it’s twice as long as it is wide, to aid one-handed use. Screens with this aspect ratio are typically found on more expensive models – so it’s nice to see this feature trickling down the price ladder. The Alcatel 5 also has very narrow bezels on either side of the screen, for a more premium look.

If you’ve ever struggled to get everyone into a selfie, you’ll likely appreciate this phone’s two front cameras. One of them is a wide-angle lens, to help you get more people in one shot.

Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact: what you need to know

Sony Xperia XZ2

The Sony Xperia XZ2 is the imaginatively-named successor to last year’s Xperia XZ1.

The XZ2 has a large 5.7-inch screen, which is half an inch larger than that of its predecessor. It also has slightly curved corners, representing a move away from the angular design of most other Sony phones.

It has a 19Mp rear snapper, which can capture an incredible 960 frames per second for well-detailed super slow motion videos. The rear cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ can also do this.

It also has a so-called ‘Dynamic Vibration System’. Ultimately, this means the XZ2 analyses audio when you’re listening to music or watching a video – and vibrates along with it, to make you ‘feel’ the audio, too. We’ll leave it up to you to decide whether this is something you’d enjoy, or something that might prove irritating.

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

As you’d have probably guessed from the name, this is essentially a smaller version of the XZ2. The XZ2 Compact has a smaller five-inch screen, and will more comfortably fit in your pocket.

Neither the Xperia XZ2 or XZ2 Compact has a traditional headphone socket – a feature that’s slipping away from smartphones. If you want to listen to music through headphones on this device, you’ll have to connect via the USB-C port – Sony provides an adapter for traditional wired headphones in the box. Alternatively, you could invest in some new headphones.

Pricing hasn’t yet been revealed for these two new phones. They’ll likely be more expensive than the Alcatel 5, and Nokia 7 Plus and 6 – but a cheaper alternative to the latest high-end flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S9. They should be available to buy sometime in March 2018.

