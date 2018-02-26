Reviewed: the new Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

Samsung has just announced its two new high-end smartphones for 2018 – the Galaxy S9 and S9+. We’ve been hands-on to bring you our first impressions.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ were two of the most popular smartphones of 2017. The new S9 and S9+ don’t represent a radical leap from last year’s models, but a few improvements have been made here and there to tempt you to part with your cash.

The S9 has a large 5.8-inch display, while the S9+ has an even more enormous 6.2-inch screen. Samsung has retained the 18.5:9 ratio it introduced with the S8 and S8+, which means they’re just over twice as long as they are wide. The theory is that this makes it easier to use these phones with one hand.

Head to our first look reviews of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+ now to discover our full first impressions, based on years of extensive lab tests. Have enough improvements been made to the new models to make them rise above the competition?

Below, we explore some of the key things you need to know about the new phones. Short on time? Here’s our first look video:

Mobile phone reviews – find the best, whatever your budget

What are the cameras like?

The S9 has a 12Mp rear camera and an 8Mp front camera, the same as last year’s S8.

But camera quality is dependent on more than megapixel count, and Samsung has made a few subtle improvements that it hopes will make a big difference.

For instance, the cameras take 12 photos when you take one, then combines them to give you the best possible single image. It’s an upgrade on the same feature found in the S8 and S8+, which only take three.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ has two 12Mp rear cameras, unlike the S8+’s one. One is a telephoto lens and the other is wide-angle, which means you shouldn’t notice a drop in quality when zooming. It also means you can play with some depth-of-field effects – for instance, you can draw focus to your subject by blurring out the background.

Both the S9 and S9+ can also record videos in super slow motion. They can capture up to 960 frames per second, which means your slow motion videos should look incredibly detailed.

What’s AR Emoji?

Samsung has responded to Apple’s popular Animoji by introducing Augmented Reality Emoji – also known as AR Emoji – with the S9 and S9+.

You take a photo with the front-facing camera, and you’re transformed into your own personalised emoji. It’s almost like you’ve made your own life-like Sims character, and we had a lot of fun doing it ourselves.

You can send your personalised emoji to your friends and family through a variety of messaging apps, including WhatsApp.

Five other key things to know about the S9 and S9+

The fingerprint sensor is underneath the rear camera set-up on each phone. This is likely because the S8 and S8+ were criticised as the fingerprint sensor is next to the cameras, making it easy to accidentally smudge the lens.

The S9 has a 3,000mAh battery while the S9+ has a 3,500mAh battery. These are the same size batteries as found in the S8 and S8+, but this doesn’t necessarily mean the same battery life. Battery life is dependent on more than battery size, such as processor efficiency.

The S9 has 64GB of on-board storage, while the S9+ has 128GB. They each have a micro-SD card slot if you want to boost space.

They both include Bixby, the on-board voice assistant. It can answer questions by taking into account what’s on screen, and can deal with queries even with incomplete information. Improvements to this year’s phones include live translation – you hold the camera up to text and it translates it in real time. Handy if you’re on holiday and the restaurant you’re in doesn’t have an English menu.

They’re both water-resistant with an IP68 rating. This means they can survive a half-hour dip in 1.5 metres of water.

Are last year’s Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ any good?

The S9 and S9+ aren’t radically different than last year’s models. For this reason, it’s worth finding out whether the S8 and S8+ are worth their salt, as a good indication of how the new phones will fare in our tough lab tests.

We were really impressed with the clarity of the displays, and we thought they had a stunning design. But you’ll need to read our fully tested reviews of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+ to find out whether their batteries will see you through the day, and whether the cameras take good quality shots even in low light conditions.

Find out the phones we’ve handpicked as the best to consider right now by checking out our top five smartphones.