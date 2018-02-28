Sky TV announces price hike – your rights and how you’ll be affected

Sky is increasing prices for millions of its subscription TV customers yet again. So-called ‘out-of-contract’ customers could pay as much as £30 more a year.

Those subscribed to the original, variety or box set packages will pay £1.50 more a month, while those subscribed to Sky Sports will pay 50p more a month.

If you’re signed up for one of the repackaged deals launched last December, then you’ll see no change in your bill.

It’s not just TV customers, either: Sky’s broadband service is to increase by a potential £1.01 per month.

These increases come shortly after the news of Sky’s new £1.19bn Premier League TV rights deal, which will save the company £199m a year compared with the previous contract. Sky has said that it is choosing to invest this money in more original programming.

Best TV and broadband providers: if you’re thinking of switching, be sure to check out our service provider ratings first.

Your rights following the Sky price rise

If you’re unhappy with the upcoming price changes, what are your options?

If you’re within the minimum terms of your broadband contract, you can cancel without paying a penalty within 30 days of receiving notice of the price increase.

you can cancel without paying a penalty within 30 days of receiving notice of the price increase. If you’re within the minimum terms of your TV contract you cannot cancel for free. It’s unfortunate, but you could try switching to one of the newer deals as they may work out cheaper for you.

you cannot cancel for free. It’s unfortunate, but you could try switching to one of the newer deals as they may work out cheaper for you. And if you’re outside of the minimum terms of your TV or broadband contract, you can cancel for free. Simply phone Sky customer support and ask for a contract cancellation.

If none of these options are appealing, consider haggling. Price increases are always frustrating, and if you’ve been with a provider for a long time, particularly if you’re out of your minimum term contract, you could save a significant amount on your monthly bill.

Read our tips on how to haggle for the best broadband deal – although you could use this advice to save on your TV deal as well.

Sky has said that anyone affected by any of these changes will receive a letter in the post explaining as much by the 23 March. The changes will come into effect on Easter Sunday, 1 April.

If you decide you’re not getting enough bang for your buck, but can’t bear to say goodbye to Sky, consider an alternative with our guide to Now TV.

Other changes coming to Sky

It’s not all bad news. Sky Q customers are at least getting some interesting new features in the coming months.

Music-on-demand service Spotify is getting a dedicated compatible app. Users will also be able to stream the service from their Sky Q box via AirPlay or Bluetooth-connected speakers.

The voice functionality enabled by the Sky Q voice remote is being expanded, too, with users able to ask for show recommendations, plus more app-specific commands.

The interface in general will also be offering up better tailored, more accurate personalised content. It’s unclear as to whether or not voice control will work with the newly introduced Spotify.

The total amount of 4K content is on track to double in 2018 to more than 1,000 hours of programming, and HDR (High Dynamic Range) will be launching, too, providing much richer and more accurate colour to that Ultra HD content.

And it’s not just the content that’s expanding: the interface is too, to a wide-screen format, so that you can see more information on screen at once.

Perhaps most interesting of all, though, is that the Sky Q app will be allowed to be registered to more devices on the same account. The basic Sky Q subscription allows for two devices to be registered, while a Sky Multiroom or Sky Go Extra subscription permits four. The exact number it will be increased to is still unannounced.

Sky isn’t the only way to watch great TV – browse our Best Buy Internet TV boxes.