Smyths Toys recalls faulty racing toy set

Smyths Toys has announced a recall of its Furious Challenger Road Racing Set after reports that the plug/charger is unsafe.

No injuries have been reported, but the retailer has issued a recall notice of the affected batch, which had been on sale since 7 August 2017.

A recall notice is the most severe level of safety notice, which means the faulty product poses a dangerous threat.

How can I check if I have an affected model?

The batch code number of the affected model is 1706, and this number can be found on both the packaging and on the track itself.

If you’re unsure, you can contact Smyths Toys for more information.

Return your affected Smyths Toys Road Racing Set

If you have an affected model, advice from Smyths Toys is to stop using it immediately and to remove the recalled toy from children immediately.

You can return the item to a Smyths Toys Superstore for the product to be inspected and to get a refund issued.

Your rights when there’s a product recall

If you become aware that a product you own has been recalled or has any safety notice issued against it, you have product recall rights.

You should not be charged for any recall work, such as a repair to your machine or collection of the product.

The manufacturer of the product should also communicate with you about the recall and state how it will work.

Your rights if you’ve suffered an injury

According to the Consumer Protection Act 1987, anyone who is harmed by an unsafe product can sue the manufacturer – even if you didn’t buy the product yourself. You can sue for compensation for death or injury.

You can also sue for damage or loss of private property caused by faulty goods if the damage amounts to at least £275.

Read our guide on the Consumer Protection Act for more information on your right to claim compensation if you’ve suffered injury as a result of a faulty product.