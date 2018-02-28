If tinned tomatoes, tomato puree and passata are your store cupboard stalwarts, prepare to be poorer. The price of these essentials has soared by 18% compared with this time last year.

And it’s bad news all round for fans of spag bol, as the cost of pasta and noodles has also risen – by 14% between January 2017 and January 2018.

These increases in our Italian food favourites are reported by independent shopping comparison site MySupermarket.

It also found that, on average, the price of our supermarket shop has risen by 2% at Asda and Sainsbury’s and 1% in Ocado and Tesco, in the same time period. To find out which supermarket is cheapest, check our our monthly supermarket price comparison.

Cakes rising

There’s no consoling yourself over costlier carbs and tomatoes with a slice of something sweet; MySupermarket reports the price of cake has gone up, too, possibly related to the increasing price of flour.

It’s this knock-on effect from flour costs rising that’s thought to have driven the rising price of pasta and noodles.

See the table below for the five biggest food price rises year-on-year for January:

Product Average price in January 2017 Average price in January 2018 % difference Tinned tomatoes, puree and passata £1.65 £1.95 18% Salads and cut vegetables £1.72 £2.02 17% Flour £1.45 £1.69 17% Pasta and noodles £1.23 £1.40 14% Cakes £4.11 £4.68 14%

Tomato shortage

MySupermarket attributes the hike in tomato prices to a vegetable shortage this time last year, which also affected tomato crops. Google Trends shows a spike in searches for ‘tomato shortage’ in July 2017.

Food price drops

It’s not all rises though. Some foods have dropped in price compared with January last year. Despite the bad news for tinned tomatoes, fresh vegetables have dramatically dropped in price year-on-year for January. This may be due to an ample supply in 2018 (compared with the shortage of January 2017), or a continued result of the major supermarkets lowering their prices for Christmas 2017. And there’s an 8% drop in the January year-on-year price of frozen Yorkshire puddings.