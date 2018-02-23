As the cost of buying a property in the UK soars, aspiring homeowners are taking drastic measures to save for a deposit.
Around 22% of first-time buyers moved back into their parents’ house to save up a big enough deposit, a survey from Which? Mortgage Advisers showed – while cutting back on spending, working more hours and even selling off belongings were also popular tactics.
Below, we explain how first-time buyers are getting on the property ladder and the steps you can take if you’re trying to save for a deposit of your own.
- For advice on how much deposit you’ll need and ways of boosting your chances of getting a mortgage, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987.
First-time buyers spend years saving
When we surveyed over 700 first-time buyers in December 2017, we found that nearly half (46%) were putting down a deposit of 10%. If you take the current Office for National Statistics (ONS) average property price of £237,794, this equates to £23,000 in cash – even without factoring in the other costs of buying a house.
On average, first-time buyers spend between three and four years actively building up a deposit, our survey showed. For many, however, the journey is much longer – a quarter spend more than five years saving.
The secret to saving a deposit
The savings needed to buy a home are immense, so how are people managing it? The Which? Mortgage Advisers survey found that first-time buyers were prepared to significantly change their lifestyle to boost their savings.
Cutting back on spending was the most popular option, with 41% of aspiring buyers going out less often and a further 41% cutting out non-essentials. Holidays were also curtailed, with 38% spending less on travel.
Some people were creative with their fundraising, with 19% selling belongings, while a financially savvy 24% shopped around for the best banking deals.
But first-time buyers also took more extreme measures to save – 37% worked overtime or longer hours, while 22% moved in with family to save on rental payments.
First-time buyers helped by family
While 62% of respondents saved every month to be able to afford a deposit, savings alone weren’t enough for many first-time buyers.
One in three (31%) people were helped along by inheriting money, while a similar number (29%) received help from a relative or friend.
If your parents want to help you buy a home but can’t give you cash towards your deposit, there are other options.
With a guarantor mortgage, the parent offers their own home as security against their child’s loan, allowing them to borrow up to 100% of the property value.
A family offset mortgage, meanwhile, allows parents to put their savings in an account to offset against the child’s mortgage, with the money returned once the property is paid off.
Buy a property sooner rather than later
If you’re struggling to save up a deposit, there is help available.
David Blake, principal mortgage adviser at Which? Mortgage Advisers, says: ‘For many, the prospect of saving a deposit for a first home can be daunting, unrealistic and even downright depressing.
‘However, there are various options out there for first-time buyers, from Help to Buy Isas to equity loans, and even shared ownership. Consider speaking to an independent expert who can offer tailored advice.’
If you’re looking to buy a property, options to consider include:
- Help to Buy Isa or lifetime Isa – with either of these accounts, the government will give you a bonus on top of your savings if you buy a property
- Shared ownership – where you buy 25%-75% of a property and pay rent on the rest
- Help to Buy equity loans – where the government lends you up to 20% of the property value (40% in London) so you can buy with a 5% deposit
- Affordable housing schemes in your area.
To find out how soon you’ll be ready to buy in your chosen area, check out our mortgage deposit affordability calculator:
Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.
Which? Limited is an Introducer Appointed Representative of Which? Financial Services Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 527029). Which? Mortgage Advisers and Which? Money Compare are trading names of Which? Financial Services Limited.