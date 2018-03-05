Highest-scoring slimline dishwasher revealed

Our latest dishwasher reviews include a £250 slimline machine from Baumatic, plus a £1,000 slimline option from Miele.

One of these models impressed us so much that it’s shot to the top of our slimline selection with an impressive score of 79%.

Slimline dishwasher reviews

Baumatic BDIS410 – £250

The fully integrated Baumatic BDIS410 is a slimline dishwasher that’s designed to be hidden behind a cabinet door in your fitted kitchen, and can hold up to 10 place settings. Costing around £250, it’s cheap, even compared with other slimline models. It doesn’t compromise on features, though, with a delay timer, anti-flood sensor, adjustable upper rack and seven wash programs.

You can find out how it cleaned grubby dishes streaked with baked-on egg, spinach and mince, by reading the full Baumatic BDIS410 review.

Miele G 4680 SCVi – £1,000

This slimline Miele fits into a 45cm kitchen unit and holds nine place settings. Slimline models usually have a capacity of between eight and 10 settings, so this machine is typical. It’s fully-integrated, meaning it’s designed to be hidden behind a cabinet door for a seamless fitted kitchen look.

We reveal whether this more expensive machine deals with dirty dishes seamlessly and rate how easy it is to use in the full Miele G 4680 SCVi review.

Should I buy a slimline dishwasher?

Slimline dishwashers are around 15cm thinner than the average full-sized model, making them perfect for those who are short on space. They typically wash between 80 and 100 items of crockery and cutlery, and we’ve found 14 machines that did such a good job of cleaning and drying that we’ve made them Best Buys.

One drawback of slimline machines is that they tend to be less energy and water efficient than full-sized models.





Latest dishwasher reviews

If you’re fitting out your kitchen and still considering which size of dishwasher to go for, check out our latest full-sized dishwasher reviews to see how they compare.

Beko DFN28J21X – £250

This freestanding full-sized Beko machine can be installed wherever you have space, and with 14 place settings it should be big enough for even large families and dinner party clean ups. It has nine programs, plus the AquaFlex option, which is designed to let you wash delicate items, such as glasses, in the upper rack, and pots and pans in the bottom. Read our full Beko DFN28J21X review to find out how it coped with greasy and grimy dishes.

John Lewis JLDWW1327 – £329

This full-sized freestanding dishwasher holds 13 place settings, and has six programs. There’s also an air-dry setting, which opens the door before the end of the cycle to help with drying. We know that a dishwasher that doesn’t dry is a big issue for dishwasher owners, so this could prove a very popular feature. Find out how we rated it in the full John Lewis JLDWW1327 review.

Miele G4203 SC – £500

This isn’t the newest machine, but it is one of the cheapest Miele models we’ve tested. It holds 14 place settings, or 140 items of crockery, cutlery and glassware, which should be plenty for even large families or big dinner parties. See our full Miele G4203SC review to find out.

Prices correct as of 2 March 2018.