Buy-to-let landlords could be heading from the best of times to the worst of times, according to research released this week.

A new study shows that landlords have profited significantly in the decade since the financial crash, but that a raft of taxation reforms are starting to push them away from an increasingly bleak buy-to-let market.

Here, we take a look at how landlords are faring and offer some tips for buy-to-let investors.

Big profits for buy-to-let investors since the crash

The last decade has been a highly profitable one for mortgaged landlords, with research from the estate agency group Savills showing the degree to which landlords have benefited since the financial crash.

The data shows that the average buy-to-let borrower with an interest-only mortgage saved £4,000 a year in mortgage payments, compared to just £181 saved each year by owner occupiers with repayment mortgages.

Lucian Cook of Savills says: ‘Buy-to-let landlords have seen the benefit of an interest-rate environment where most owner-occupiers have had to pay out on a capital repayment basis.’

Landlords face double whammy in 2018

Things are now looking bleaker, however.

The prospect of at least one increase in the Bank of England base rate later this year and the continuing impact of mortgage interest tax relief changes will result in many mortgaged landlords feeling the squeeze.

The Savills research shows that a 1% base rate hike could result in landlords paying out an extra £2.4bn in mortgage payments, with almost £1,000 a year added on to the average buy-to-let mortgage bill.

Mr Cook says: ‘This double whammy will make it much more difficult for people to expand their portfolios or enter the sector. It’s why we’re beginning to see signs of some people exiting the sector or reducing their portfolios to make it more viable.’

Ominously, in the first month after November’s base rate increase, the average two-year tracker buy-to-let mortgage increased by 0.2% – the largest monthly increase seen on record, according to Moneyfacts data.

Supply of rental properties on the wane

Two separate reports have expressed concerns over landlords exiting the buy-to-let market.

First, figures from the Association of Residental Letting Agents (commonly known as ARLA Propertymark) showed the supply of properties coming on to the buy-to-let market fell by 8% in December compared with November.

Elsewhere, data from the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) found that net investment in buy-to-let property has slumped by 80% in the last two years, from £25bn in 2015 to £5bn in 2017.

Five challenges facing landlords in 2018

Mortgage interest tax relief cuts: from April, landlords will only be able to offset 50% of their mortgage interest when calculating their tax bill (currently 75%). This figure will continue to drop until it hits zero in 2020, when it will be replaced by a tax credit worth 20% of mortgage interest. More expensive mortgages: as well as the prospect of a base rate increase, the closure of the Funding For Lending and Term Funding schemes could push up buy-to-let mortgage rates. Affordability changes: landlords with four or more properties now face stricter lending criteria, and must provide details of each property in their portfolio rather than supplying their top-line profits. Energy efficiency changes: from April, rented properties will need a minimum EPC rating of C. Landlords could face fines of up to £5,000 for any breaches. Initially this will apply only to new tenancies and renewals, before being extended to existing tenancies from 2020. Landlord licensing: While a UK-wide licensing scheme has been mooted, it hasn’t yet come to fruition. In the meantime, though, an increasing number of local councils are bringing in local landlord licensing schemes, with big fines for those who fail to adhere to the rules. Check your local council’s website to see whether you’re affected.

And one for 2019…

Letting fees ban: The government’s ban on letting agents charging fees to tenants is now unlikely to come into force until 2019, but when it does landlords may end up footing the bill for referencing, contracts and inventories.

You can find out more about the challenges facing landlords in our full story on 12 things buy-to-let landlords need to know in 2018

