Lee Stafford hair straightener recalled

Celebrity beauty brand Lee Stafford has recalled its Lee Stafford Coco Loco Hair Straightener today after reports it could cause an electrical shock.

In two instances, the mains swivel connection has failed allowing the mains lead to pull out from the straightener.

This fault in the product could result in an electrical shock if you’re using it.

How can I check if I have an affected model?

The model reference for the affected Lee Stafford Coco Loco Hair Straightener is LSHS15 and the batch code is 1623.

You can find the model reference and batch code on the lower half of the straightener handle inside, printed on the rating plate.

No other Lee Stafford Coco Loco product is reported to be affected by this recall.

Contact the manufacturer

If you believe you have the affected product, you are advised to stop using it immediately until it has been checked by the manufacturer.

Contact MPL customer service if you have an affected model:

MPL customer service: 0345 467 6743

Email: warranty@mplhome.com

The manufacturer of the product should also communicate with you about the recall and state how it will work.

Demand action on dangerous products

Dangerous products in Britain’s homes are putting millions of people at risk. Enough is enough.

The UK’s product safety regime needs urgent reform to protect our families and friends.

Sign our petition and take a stand against unsafe products.

Get a refund, repair or replacement

If you become aware that a product you own has been recalled or has any safety notice issued against it, you have product recall rights.

You shouldn’t be charged for any recall work, such as a repair to your machine or collection of the product.

You should be offered a refund, repair or replacement for your faulty product.

Your rights if you’ve suffered injury from the straighteners

According to the Consumer Protection Act 1987, anyone who is harmed by an unsafe product can sue the manufacturer – even if you didn’t buy the product yourself. You can sue for compensation for death or injury.

You can also sue for damage or loss of private property caused by faulty goods if the damage amounts to at least £275.

Read our guide on the Consumer Protection Act for more information on your right to claim compensation if you’ve suffered injury as a result of a faulty product.