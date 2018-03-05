Lidl’s £139 petrol lawn mower back on sale

Looking for a cheap petrol lawn mower? Lidl’s Florabest FBM450B2, which costs just £139, certainly has a tempting price; but will it be a pleasure to use or will it struggle to cut a damp and overlong spring lawn?

Many gardeners pull their mower out of the shed at this time of year and realise that they need to buy a new one. So should Lidl’s mower, available from 4 March 2018, be on your shopping list? Our lawn-mower expert tried it out when it was on sale in March 2017, finding aspects of the mower that she both liked and disliked:

‘The grass box is easy to fit, empty and put back on and the engine starts well, and consistently.’

Are Lidl and Aldi any good for gardeners?

As Lidl products are quick to sell out, we don’t send them off for full lab testing and they don’t appear in our reliability surveys. The fleeting nature of these products can make it hard to know what to expect before you get them home.

Lawn mowers you can trust?

Frequent problems with your mower can be really frustrating, and replacing it after just a short time can prove very expensive.

You may find that you simply have the wrong mower for the job. A traditional cylinder mower will not be your route to success on a bumpy family lawn. And while a hover mower will give you good service on lumpy or sloping ground, it won’t give you stripy perfection on fine turf.

A good rotary mower can be a jack of all trades but it can also take up a lot of room in the shed and be difficult to manoeuvre in a small garden.

