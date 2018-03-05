Nationwide has kicked off ‘Isa season’ with the launch of two market-leading easy-access deals paying up to 1.4%. But they come with a catch, so weigh up your options carefully.

The Single Access Isa pays 1.3% and the Loyalty Single Access Isa pays 1.4% AER variable. But despite being categorised as ‘easy access’, to earn the top rates you will only be able to access your cash once a year.

Best easy access Isa

The Nationwide Single Access Isa is available to new customers and pays 1.3% AER variable on deposits from £1.

Nationwide is also offering the Loyalty Single Access Isa which offers a higher 1.4% AER variable on deposits from £1. This deal is exclusively for existing customers that have been a member for a year or more and have a Nationwide current account, savings account or mortgage.

Both accounts accept transfers in from other Isa providers and pay interest on the anniversary of account opening.

But there’s a major caveat – you’ll only earn these top rates if you limit withdrawals to one per ‘account year’.

If you make more than one withdrawal within 12 months of opening the account, you will earn a pitiful 0.5% AER variable instead.

How do the Nationwide cash Isas compare?

Here’s how Nationwide’s new deals stack up compared to other easy access cash Isas on the market right now.

*Exclusive rate for existing customers that have been with Nationwide for at least a year

As you can see Nationwide’s new deals are easily the best rates you can find on an easy access Isa account at the moment, but other accounts may offer you more flexibility. For example, the next-best rate from Nottingham Building Society allows you to make unlimited withdrawals and pays 1.2%.

Should you go for a one-year fixed rate instead?

If you can limit your withdrawals to one per year, and have a minimum deposit of £1,000, there are a number of one-year fixed-rate products with rates that beat Nationwide’s new deals.

As you can see, the top one-year fixed-rate cash Isa from Charter Savings Bank pays 1.46% AER on deposits from £1,000 and allows transfers in.

Should you wait to invest in an Isa?

Traditionally around this time, Isa providers launch tempting rates to entice savers who haven’t made use of their Isa allowance before the end of the tax year.

You have until midnight on the 5 April 2018 to invest your £20,000 Isa allowance for 2017-18, so time is running out to take advantage before the allowance renews.

