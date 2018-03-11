Reviewed: is the DJI Mavic Air the best drone for 2018?

We’ve tested the DJI Mavic Air drone to find out whether it really delivers on its grand claim of redefining power and portability.

The first thing to note about the Mavic Air is how light it is. It weighs just 430g, making it lighter than half a bag of sugar. It’s also compact and you can fold its arms against its body to help make it easier to carry around.

DJI focuses quite heavily on the Mavic Air’s camera in its advertising. It’s 12Mp and can take HDR photos, which means that photos should look balanced whatever the lighting conditions. It can also take videos in high-quality 4K resolution.

But just how clear and detailed do photos and videos look? And is the drone a dream or a nightmare to fly?

We’ve tested the £949 Fly More Combo pack, but you can also buy the cheaper standard pack. The Fly More Combo version has a few extras, such as three batteries versus the standard’s one and a battery charging hub.

How does the Mavic Air compare with other DJI drones?

See the table below to find out how the DJI Mavic Air compares with two other popular DJI drones, the Spark and the Mavic Pro.

DJI Mavic Air DJI Mavic Pro DJI Spark Price £949 (Fly More Combo) £899 £579 (Fly More Combo) Weight 430g 740g 300g Dimensions in flight

(H x W x D, in cm) 6.4 x 18.4 x 16.8 8.4 x 48.5 x 42.3 5.5 x 24 x 24 Photo resolution 12Mp 12.35Mp 12Mp Video resolution 4K 4K Full HD Return-to-home function Yes Yes Yes Geofencing Yes Yes Yes Obstacle avoidance Yes Yes Yes

While the Mavic Pro is the heaviest of the bunch, 740g is still very light for a drone. It’s also the largest when it’s in flight but is still quite small.

When it comes to camera quality, don’t completely rely on the specs to form your opinion. We’ve found huge differences between cameras that look pretty much the same on a spec sheet. So while the DJI Mavic Pro takes 12.35Mp photos, this doesn’t automatically mean the camera is any better than that on the DJI Spark.

All the above DJI drones have a good suite of safety features. If you’re unsure what they mean, here’s a quick explanation:

Return-to-home function The drone returns to the take-off point if it loses contact with the remote control. You can also often command a drone to return to its take-off point via the remote control, and some will make their way back to you if the battery is running low.

The drone returns to the take-off point if it loses contact with the remote control. You can also often command a drone to return to its take-off point via the remote control, and some will make their way back to you if the battery is running low. Geofencing This ultimately means the drone shouldn’t let you fly it in no-go zones. This could come in handy, but before each flight you should still check that you’re allowed to fly in that area.

This ultimately means the drone shouldn’t let you fly it in no-go zones. This could come in handy, but before each flight you should still check that you’re allowed to fly in that area. Obstacle avoidance The drone should avoid knocking into other objects, but you should take due care to limit this risk yourself.

How we uncover the best drones

To earn our Best Buy recommendation, a drone has to excel across our key tests. These include:

A Best Buy drone is super simple to fly, takes stunning photos and videos, and will last a reasonable amount of time in the air.

Unfortunately, we’ve also found Don’t Buys. They’re cumbersome to fly, take photos and videos you’ll want to delete immediately and run out of battery very soon after you’ve started flying it.

