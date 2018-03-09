Top 10 most popular products on Which.co.uk in February 2018

February saw Samsung top the charts for the most viewed product on which.co.uk, with a very seasonably priced 40-inch LCD TV. But only just, with ever-popular mattresses just behind, with two from Ikea in second and third.

Cordless vacuum cleaners prove that going wireless really is in demand for the upcoming spring cleaning season, and the Motorola’s Moto G phones prove their value at a tempting price.

An AEG oven proved a popular ponder for warm dinners when coming in from the cold, and a Canon £30 printer proves popular with bargain hunters. In 10th sneaked in the Joie Spin 360 child car seat – a surprising addition that proves that budget is not always the most popular.

Read on to see our full list of the most popular products in February 2018, and find out whether popularity really reflects quality in our expert tests.

Or head straight to our Best Buy TVs to find the perfect model for your budget.

Samsung UE40MU6120 40-inch LCD TV

Combining good value with the latest tech and packed full of features, this Samsung TV seems an excellent balance for the savvy shopper. With a 40-inch display, it’s a little smaller than most of the large-screen TVs that populate the shops, but despite this and the lower £350 price, you get a 4K HD screen, and this is one of the smallest TVs in which you’ll find one.

It supports high dynamic range (HDR) content which gives darker blacks and brighter whites, with HDR becoming more widely available on pay TV and streaming services, and Ultra HD Blue-rays. This modelmalso has a Freeview HD tuner for picking up regular broadcast TV.

Find out whether this TV’s popularity is deserved in our Samsung UE40MU6120 TV review.

Ikea Hövåg mattress

This is one of the lowest-priced pocket spring mattresses we’ve ever tested, costing just £180. Each spring in a pocket spring mattress can move independently of the others, so they’re often deemed to be more comfortable and give better support. Above the pocket-sprung core there are two thin layers of foam, plus other soft filling layers also aimed at improving comfort.

Ikea recommends this mattress be used with a slatted bed base or a mattress base, and it comes in two versions – we’ve tested the one described as medium firm. As with all mattresses, it makes sense to try before you buy – but is it worth trying it out? Our durability and body support tests will tell you if it will last and is comfortable.

See whether it can compete with models five times the price in our comprehensive Ikea Hövåg mattress review.

Ikea Morgedal mattress

The Morgedal is another low-price mattress from Ikea, and at £165 it is even cheaper than the Hövåg. Ikea claims it’s on the firm end of the hardness spectrum and inside it’s not much more than a lump of foam – so can it really be the secret to a comfortable sleep for years and years to come?

Similar to the Hövåg, this mattress is roll-packed for easy transportation, and Ikea says it takes three to four days once unpacked for the mattress to regain its full shape. It too is designed for a slatted bed base or mattress base.

The foam core is 7cm deep, with another 7cm layer of different foam on top. Despite both being foam, they’re different materials, so you’re not meant to flip the mattress. Always try a mattress before you buy.

See whether you can really get a great mattress at such a price in our Ikea Morgedal mattress review.

Vax Blade 32V Pro cordless vacuum cleaner

Following on from Vax’s popular Cordless Slim range, the Vax Blade 32V Pro cordless vacuum cleaner looks similar to Dyson’s cordless vacuum cleaners, except that its dust canister sits on its side.

It also has a detachable handheld unit for floor-to-ceiling cleaning, and at 3.3kg is about average weight for a cordless model. A new feature in the Blade range over the Cordless Slim range is its new bin design with so-called ‘Helix technology’, which means the air flow has been redesigned to deliver a direct path from floor to the cyclone in order to boost power and efficiency.

But how long is its battery life and can it compete against tough competition from Dyson? Find out in our Vax Blade 32V Pro TBT3V1P1 cordless vacuum cleaner review.

Motorola Moto G5S Plus smartphone

A mid-range smartphone with impressive-looking specs for its pretty reasonable £260 price, the Motorola Moto G5S has a large 5.2-inch display, two rear-facing lenses and it runs on the Android operating system. It also has a fingerprint sensor to easily unlock the phone and an aluminium rear which is typical of premium smartphones that are double, or even three times the price.

Find out whether this model is the secret to saving a huge amount on your new phone and whether we rate its camera and processor in our Motorola Moto G5S Plus review. It’s also worth taking a look at the Motorola Moto G5 Plus review, another top-performer on Which.co.uk in February.

AEG BEK351010M electric oven

This stainless-steel single electric multifunction oven has a SteamBake setting, which AEG claims will help bakers get the ideal outcome of a crispy, golden crust and a soft-light centre. Not only that, but there’s fan, conventional and bottom-only heat options for avoiding soggy bottoms, and a spacious interior for particularly large cakes. It has a digital display, delayed-start and end-time functionality for fully automatic cooking, as well as a small well in the base for steam cooking.

Keen cooks have been checking out the review of this reasonably priced electric multi-function oven, but did our tests uncover any major problems with it which you need to know about?

See what our experts think and whether this is the ideal oven for you in our AEG BEK351010M electric oven review.

LG OLED55B7V OLED TV

Samsung rival LG also makes the list, but it does so with a much higher-end TV model. OLED stands for ‘organic’ LED, and LG says the technology will deliver superior performance to the LCD TVs that currently dominate the market.

However, with an asking price of around £1,600 for this TV, it certainly currently comes at a high price for early adopters, so is it worth the hole in your wallet for those looking for the very best?

Unlike backlit LCD displays, OLED screens contain individual cells, which reduces light leakage across the screen. This means blacks can appear much darker. The TV also supports 4K Ultra-HD footage – four times the pixels of Full HD – plus High Dynamic Range (HDR) as on the Samsung TV above, as well as Freeview Play for broadcast TV.

See how this high-spec TV performs in our LG OLED55B7V TV review.

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner

Dyson’s top-of-the-range cordless vacuum cleaner, the £360 V8 Absolute promises a major upgrade on its previous V6 range of vacuum cleaners. It claims to have a much longer run time, battery-life indicators, more suction power, quieter operation and a so-called ‘hygienic dust-ejector’. Dyson says it’s particularly hygienic since it uses ‘whole machine filtration to capture allergens and expel air that’s cleaner than the air you breathe.’

However, as with most cordless vacuum cleaners, it has a small dust capacity of only 0.6 litres. So with all this suction power meaning you’ll need to use the dust-ejector button frequently, can it really be practical? You also need to hold down a trigger continuously during operation to save battery life.

Find out whether the top price is worth it in our Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner review.

Canon Pixma MG3650 budget printer

Canon’s all-in-one entry-level printer seems too good to be true. It comes with higher-level features such as wi-fi connectivity, copy, scan and double-sided printing, and Canon claims printing costs are on the low side, too.

While most inkjet printers use ink to clean themselves when they’re on and there’s a pause between printing, this printer turns itself off between uses, and uses ink very efficiently, keeping your printing costs down. The cartridges are cheaper than others too, reducing your average print costs.

Is there a catch and is it really a match for pricier models? We give our expert verdict in our Canon Pixma MG3650 printer review.

Joie Spin 360 innovative child car seat

At around £250, the Joie Spin 360 is far from the cheapest car seat around, but it sets itself apart by innovation. It has a one-hand spin feature that allows you to easily swap your car seat from rear- to front-facing. This means you can keep your baby rearward-facing for longer – to when they’re around four years old. But it also gives you flexibility, as you can easily turn it forward facing from 15 months if you end up choosing to do this instead.

This popular car seat is approved for use from birth to when your child’s up to 18kg – around four years’ old – and it’s installed in your car using the integrated Isofix base, which has a support leg.

Joie car seats don’t have a perfect record in our crash tests – so see how the Joie Spin 360 performs, and whether the spin feature has any compromises – in our expert Joie Spin 360 review.