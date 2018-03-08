Top five cheapest energy deals for March 2018

The ‘Beast from the East’ has departed, after plunging us into some of the coldest March temperatures on record. If you cranked up your heating against the chill, check the cheap energy deals below to help keep your bills down.

Eon customers should also look for a cheaper deal, after the firm announced plans to scrap two of its money-saving initiatives and increase its standing charge.

The cheapest duel-fuel energy tariff on the market now could save you up to £359 over a year, compared with the priciest Big Six standard tariff.

Eon customers on its standard tariff could save up to £347 per year by switching to the cheapest deal.

Read on to find out the cheapest energy deal. Then use our independent service, Which? Switch, to compare gas and electricity prices. If you’d prefer, call us on 0800 410 1149 or 01259 220235.

Cheapest gas and electricity deals for March

Small energy firms Outfox the Market and Usio Energy Supply offer the cheapest deals this month. Switch from the priciest Big Six supplier and you could save around £359 per year.

Below, we’ve listed the five cheapest dual-fuel energy deals for medium users this month. Use them as a quick hack to help you save money. Then read on to find out more about the firms behind them.

First, we’ve given the price of the tariff for a year*. Then we’ve calculated how much you would save compared with British Gas and Npower’s standard variable tariffs. We chose these because they’re respectively the cheapest and priciest of the Big Six energy companies’ standard tariffs.

£807 Outfox the Market Zapp! December Tariff Medium – paperless. Variable tariff with no exit fees. £359 saving from Npower, £295 saving from British Gas. £816 Outfox the Market Whack! January Tariff Medium – paperless. Fixed tariff for 18 months with £50 exit fee per fuel. £350 saving from Npower, £286 saving from British Gas. £826 Usio Energy Supply Lite 0.1 – paperless. One year variable tariff with no exit fees. £340 saving from Npower, £276 saving from British Gas. £826 Usio Energy Supply Home After 7pm Green 0.5 – paperless. Variable tariff for smart meter customers only, with no exit fees. £340 saving from Npower, £276 saving from British Gas. £831 Breeze Energy Fixed Saver 2018 – paperless. Fixed tariff for one year with no exit fees. £335 saving from Npower, £270 saving from British Gas.

Outfox the Market, Usio Energy Supply and Breeze Energy – are they any good?

The cheapest energy deals this month come from energy suppliers which are too small for us to rate in our annual best and worst energy companies survey. Read on to find out more about them, to help you choose whether you should switch.

Outfox the Market

Outfox the Market has the cheapest dual-fuel deal for medium users for the second month running.

It’s a small energy company with a cartoon fox as its logo. Outfox the Market says it sells 100% renewable electricity to customers at wholesale prices.

Its pricing structure is unusual, though – customers pay a monthly ‘energy hero club’ membership fee and then pay for each unit of energy used on top of this.

The monthly fee varies, depending on whether you’re a low (£6.99), medium (£8.99), high (£10.99) or very high (£13.99) user.

Usio Energy Supply

Usio Energy Supply launched in autumn 2017 and says it buys energy in 30-minute intervals to match customers’ energy usage. Most of its tariffs require a smart meter and are designed to suit different lifestyles.

For example, Usio’s Home After 7pm tariff is ‘designed for customers that use most of their energy in the evenings, with cheaper energy bought for them at these times’, it says.

Breeze Energy

Breeze Energy is based in north-east England and begun by only offering tariffs to customers there. Now it will supply customers in almost all regions (except north Scotland).

It says it aims to reduce energy use and gives customers tips to do this. But if you’re looking for ‘greener’ electricity, Breeze sources more of its electricity from coal (13.5%) than the UK average (8.5%). It also sources more of its electricity from renewables (29.4%) than the average across Great Britain (24.2%), though.

Energy companies in the news

Eon announced changes which will increase bills for customers on its standard variable tariff last week. Dual-fuel and paperless discounts worth £30 will disappear from 19 April. The standing charge for customers paying by cash or cheque will increase by £20 per year.

While this wasn’t a strict price rise, affected customers’ bills will increase.

Utilita and Bulb Energy did raise their energy prices, however:

Prepayment meter specialist Utilita’s increase will add £41 per year to customers’ bills from 1 April.

Small company Bulb Energy will up its prices by 2.8% (£24 per year) from 28 April.

Meanwhile, new legislation to cap energy prices is being discussed by Parliament. This will limit the amount companies can charge those on standard and default energy tariffs.

If implemented, around 11 million customers would benefit and collectively save £1.4bn per year, the government says. Energy regulator Ofgem will set the cap. It will consult on its plans over the next few months and decide the level of the cap in the autumn.

Our energy pricing research

*Prices are based on a dual-fuel tariff available in all regions in England, Scotland and Wales for an average user (using Ofgem averages of 3,100kWh of electricity and 12,000kWh of gas per year), paying by monthly direct debit, with paperless bills. Data is from Energylinx. Prices given are averages across regions, are rounded to the nearest whole pound and correct on 5 March 2018.