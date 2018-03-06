‘Worst washing machine tested’. Read our review

Our latest Which? washing machine reviews have revealed the worst of those we’ve tested that’s currently available to buy. And it’s the second worst we’ve seen in the last eight years of testing.

The machine in question is a Logik, available exclusively through Currys. In our tests it scored a meagre 25%.

To be named a Best Buy washing machine, a machine needs to score at least 70% in our washing and rinsing tests. So you can see how far off the mark this Logik model is, and why we’ve named it a Don’t Buy.

Why you shouldn’t buy this washing machine

Here’s how our test results stacked up to make this washing machine the worst we’ve tested:

Half of the wash results were only just about OK, the other half were very poor. The machine struggled to shift the stains we use in our lab-based wash tests.

This became a real problem when we tested its synthetics program, the one you’d use for things like dirty gym kit. This only took one hour and 18 minutes, but the wash results were just about as poor as we’ve seen.

When the wash had finished and it was time to rinse away the detergent, we found that this machine was also one of the worst rinsers we’ve had at our lab. If you wear a lot of dark clothes, you might find that you still see detergent residue on them. A poor rinser is also bad news if your skin is sensitive to laundry detergent.

Best Buys vs Don’t Buy washing machines

There is a world of difference between the best and the worst washing machines we’ve tested.

Washing performance

Every Best Buy washing machine we’ve tested is either good or great when washing clothes, scoring four or five stars in our tests. But for Don’t Buys, many machines score just one star. This means a Don’t Buy scoring one star is likely to remove around 25% less of the stains we use in our tests than a Best Buy scoring five stars.

Rinsing effectiveness

A Best Buy scoring five stars will leave your clothes well rinsed and clear of detergent, and you won’t see any flecks of powder on them afterwards. But a Don’t Buy scoring one star will be likely to leave some powder on many of the clothes in the drum following the rinse.

Wash speeds

Don’t be fooled by quick advertised wash times. In our tests, we’ve found that the machines that wash most quickly on their standard wash programs – the setting you’d use for a normal bundle of washing, so 40°C – are often Don’t Buys that just don’t wash for long enough to shift stains. They cut corners when washing, rinsing and spinning, and this can mean unimpressive wash results. Best Buys tend to wash for longer and do a much better job of tackling stains.

