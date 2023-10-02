Argos Black Friday sale 2023: what to expect

The countdown to Black Friday has begun and Argos is gearing up for a massive sale. Our team of product experts will be uncovering the best Black Friday offers at a time when saving money - and not wasting it on dud deals - is more important than ever.

Although we're yet to hear which products Argos will be discounting, our extensive coverage of last year's Black Friday sales offers up some clues.

We'll be regularly updating this page with the best Argos deals throughout the Black Friday period, so keep checking back.

Find out what the experts at Which? expect from the Black Friday 2023 sales this year.

Why should I shop the Argos Black Friday sale with Which?

Financially, it has been another tough year for everyone – so it’s more important than ever that you get great value for money when you spend.

However, not every deal deserves your attention. Previously, we've seen discounted products that are dangerous Which? Don't Buys not worth your money. By checking our reviews before buying, you can ensure that you've chosen a high-scoring product on Black Friday.

When will the Argos Black Friday 2023 sale start?

Black Friday takes place on 24 November, during which Argos will be offering time-limited discounts. But the retailer has also confirmed it'll be sharing early deals in the run-up to the day itself - based on what happened last year, we expect this to happen in the first week of November.

If you want to be prepared before Black Friday begins, you might want to create an Argos account so you can build a wishlist .

What will be on offer in the Argos Black Friday 2023 sale?

Based on previous Black Friday sales, we expect Argos to offer some decent discounts across pretty much all of its departments including:

Last year, our experts spotted some decent deals on televisions, laptops, washing machines and vacuum cleaners, including:

Samsung QE55QN90A – A 55-inch 4K TV with plenty of features for gamers and a comprehensive range of accessibility features.

– A 55-inch 4K TV with plenty of features for gamers and a comprehensive range of accessibility features. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 – The second generation of Samsung’s entry-level in-ear headphones. They’re truly wireless and you put them in their hard case to charge.

– The second generation of Samsung’s entry-level in-ear headphones. They’re truly wireless and you put them in their hard case to charge. Apple iPhone 13 – This model has a 6.1-inch OLED display. Its A15 Bionic Chip with 4GB RAM is lower than the Pro variant, but it should give you plenty of processing power.

– This model has a 6.1-inch OLED display. Its A15 Bionic Chip with 4GB RAM is lower than the Pro variant, but it should give you plenty of processing power. Silentnight Studio Gel mattress – A pocket sprung mattress that combines a 19cm core of pocket springs with a 3cm layer of high-resilience foam.

Does Argos offer any guarantees?

Argos does not offer any additional guarantees or warranties as standard, but these are included with purchases of some items, and vary in length between brands and products. Be sure to check the product description before purchase, or contact Argos if you're not sure about warranty.

If you have any aftersales queries, the Argos Support page can direct you to the manufacturer's helpline. Argos also has an online live chat service.

For larger appliances, such as washing machines or cookers, Argos will take away your old product and install the new one in a single visit for a fee.

Go to Argos installation and recycling for more information.

How much is delivery from Argos?

Argos offers several different delivery and collection options, so you can choose the most convenient for you.

Click & Collect – This service is free. Simply place your order online and select an Argos store to collect from. Your order will be held for seven days, but if you need longer you can extend the date via your Argos account.

– This service is free. Simply place your order online and select an Argos store to collect from. Your order will be held for seven days, but if you need longer you can extend the date via your Argos account. Fast Track same day home delivery – If you place your order online before 5pm, Argos will deliver by 10pm the same day for £5.95 , subject to availability. Other delivery slots are available from £3.95 .

– If you place your order online before 5pm, Argos will deliver by 10pm the same day for , subject to availability. Other delivery slots are available from . Large items – For items that require two people to move, you'll need to choose your delivery date and time. You'll receive a text with a 2-hour delivery window on the evening before or the morning of your delivery. Standard delivery starts from £8.95, while next day delivery starts from £14.95.

See the Argos Delivery and collection guide or its page on delivery costs for large items .

Returning sales purchases to Argos

If you've changed your mind on a Black Friday purchase and need to make a return, you have 30 days from the date of collection or from the date of delivery.

Your returned item needs to be:

Unused and with all original components

In its original packaging

In a resaleable condition

With its proof of purchase

With any free items that came with the product

If you originally collected your purchase from an Argos store, you should return it in person to an Argos store or Argos in Sainsbury's. If you picked it up from a Sainsbury's Collection Point, you can return it there; or you can return it in-store.

For products delivered to your home, small items can be returned in-store or by post, or you can arrange a return via Argos Live Chat. Large items (such as bigger kitchen appliances) also need to be returned using the Live Chat service, as these cannot be sent back any other way.

To check whether your item is classified as 'large' or 'small', look at the order number – small orders start with a 1 and large orders will start with a 2.

For any other questions on returns and refunds, or to access Live Chat, you can contact Argos directly. Alternatively, find out more about the Argos returns policy .

How to recycle your old appliances

If you're looking to replace an older appliance by shopping on Black Friday, remember to dispose of it in a responsible way.

You have a couple of options if you want to offload your unwanted appliances or electronics. Kerbside collection is suitable for small electrical items – in many cases, your local council will collect smaller items such as toasters and kettles. Otherwise, you can simply drop the items at your local recycling centre.

For more details on how to get rid of your unused gadgets, check our advice on how to recycle electrical items.