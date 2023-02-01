Best deals in the February sales revealed by Which?

Are you after a new laptop, television or fridge freezer? We’ve seen some big discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances in the February sales, so now could be a good time to buy.

Our experts track prices throughout the year (not just when the sales are on). That means we’re able to cut through retailers’ spin to bring you only the deals we consider to be genuinely good value.

All of the deals in this round-up are on products we've rigorously tested. Our lab tests are objective and reflect how products are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews.

However, even though these products scored well in our tests, the best way to see if something is right for you is to read our reviews before you buy.

Best mobile phone deals

Oppo Find X5 Lite (original price, £349)

6.43-inch (2,400 x 1,080) OLED display

Triple rear camera including a 64Mp main lens

4K video recording

We like: Long battery life

We don’t like: Weaker front-facing camera

The Oppo Find X5 Lite, released in March 2022, is the most basic phone in Oppo's Find X5 flagship range but still has plenty of features to enjoy. It has a high-spec screen, 5G connectivity and a huge 256GB of internal storage. Plus it's fairly slim and light and has a premium feel.

To find out if it lives up to its promises, check out our Oppo Find X5 Lite review.

You can see prices below, or compare contract deals on the Oppo Find X5 Lite.

Best second-hand mobile phone deal

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (original price, £699)

We like: Intuitive to use

We don’t like: Battery life isn’t great

It's rare to find big discounts on Apple iPhones, but buying a slightly older model second-hand can get you a real bargain. The iPhone 12 mini often goes for less than half its launch price on the second-hand market. It will suit anyone who prefers a smaller screen but wants some high-spec cameras.

Find out the full story by reading our Apple iPhone 12 Mini review.

Or buy it now on the Amazon Renewed store for around £310 in 'excellent condition'.

Best TV deals

Samsung UE55AU7100KXXU (typical price, £550)

55-inch 4K TV

LCD display

Supports HDR10, HLG HDR and HDR10+ formats

We like: Easy to use

We don't like: Sound can be thin

This 55-inch 4K set has both Freeview and Freesat receivers, so can be used with an aerial or satellite dish.

It doesn't have more advanced features, such as a PVR and built-in voice control, but the image quality is impressive.

Check our Samsung UE55AU7100KXXU review to see if it's the right TV for you.

Best tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 (typical price, £219)

10.5-inch screen

USB-C charging

Runs the Android operating system

We like: Responsive touchscreen

We don't like: A 30-minute charge doesn't give you much battery

The A8 is from the lower end of Samsung's range, but the 1,200 x 1,920 pixel display should make it an ideal choice for Full HD videos on Netflix and YouTube (although it won't be able to show the improvements in 4K content).

It comes with a small 32GB hard drive that you can expand if you add a micro-SD card. A quick charge of 30 minutes will give you just over an hour and a quarter of battery life.

Find out if it's the right tablet for you: see our expert Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 review.

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Lift-Away Pet NZ801UKT (typical price, £349)

We like: Good allergy filters

We don't like: Non-adjustable grip height

This NZ801UKT is a bagless upright vacuum cleaner. Shark's special 'DuoClean' floor-head uses a turbo brush bar and a soft roller brush to capture both large crumbs and fine dust across hard floors and carpets.

It also comes with accessories: a dusting brush, upholstery nozzle, crevice tool and a turbo pet tool. Bright LED headlights on the floor-head help you see when vacuuming underneath furniture, and the self-cleaning brush bar should help to avoid hairs getting tangled up as you vacuum.

Read our full Shark Anti Hair Wrap Lift-Away Pet NZ801UKT review to find out how it performed in our lab tests.

Best laptop deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 (typical price, £629)

Intel Core i5 processor

12.6-inch screen

128GB SSD

We like: Speedy performance, lightweight design

We don't like: Low-resolution screen, not many ports

This dinky Windows laptop is ideal if you value portability over screen space. It's light and thin, and while it doesn't have the best selection of ports, the Core i5 processor should help you get your day-to-day tasks done quickly.

Read our full Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 review to see whether this is a good laptop for your needs.

Best headphones deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (typical price, £249)

We like: Well built, easy to use

We don't like: Bose Music app is quite limited

These truly wireless in-ear headphones have built-in active noise cancelling and are compatible with Bluetooth devices running on Apple iOS or Android. They’re compatible with Siri and Google Assistant voice-control systems and come with eartips in three sizes.

Their IPX4 rating for water resistance means they can cope with rain, but they're not fully waterproof.

Will these headphones meet all your requirements? Find out in our expert Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review.

Best washing machine deal

Haier HW120-B14979 (original price, £849)

We like: Cleans well and programs are quick

We don't like: Door can swing closed when you're loading the drum

This model has a huge drum with room for 12kg of cottons, making it ideal for large households with plenty of laundry to get through.

There's a stain setting to help remove tough stains including grass, wine and blood, and sensors detect how heavy each load is and adjust the wash cycle to make best use of water and energy.

Read our full Haier HW120-B14979 review for more information.

Best fridge freezer deal

LG GBB61DSJEN freestanding fridge freezer (original price, £779)

We like: Door can be hinged from either side

We don’t like: Open-door alarm is a bit quiet

This tall, graphite-coloured frost-free fridge freezer has room for just over 12 supermarket carrier bags of food inside.

The digital control panel includes quick-freeze and quick-chill settings that you can activate to boost the power if you’re going to be loading up with a large batch of fresh groceries.

Read our full LG GBB61DSJEN review to see if it's the right model for you.

Best mattress deals

Silentnight Studio Gel mattress (typical price, £659)

Pocket spring with foam

Price is for a standard double

We like: Arrives rolled up, making it easier to get to the room of your choice

We don't like: The cover isn't removable for washing

This Silentnight double mattress is back on sale for £369 at Land of Beds. This is cheaper than it was on offer for at Argos during Black Friday.

Also known as Just Bliss, this mattress is marketed by Silentnight as a hybrid, thanks to its gel-infused top layer. But we class it as a pocket-sprung mattress because of the thick 19cm core of pocket springs.

Will this bargain mattress last? Read our full Silentnight Studio Gel mattress review to find out.

Or buy it now at Land of Beds for £369.

Eve The Lighter Hybrid (typical price, £499)

Memory foam and springs

Price is for a standard double

We like: One-year trial, no minimum nights needed

We don't like: No grip handles on the sides

You can still get 40% discount on the Eve Lighter Hybrid which takes the price down to just £299 for a double. This is a bargain price for this type of mattress, although we have seen it with as much as 70% off in the past.

The Eve Sleep mattress has a 10cm pocket sprung core with two layers of foam on top. Eve describes this model as more lightweight but no less mighty, than its original hybrid mattress.

Is this the perfect mattress for you? To find out, read our full Eve Lighter Hybrid mattress review.

Buy it direct from Eve Sleep for £299.

February sale shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it is always best to check before you buy.

We’ve put together advice on the additional rights you have when shopping online in our online returns guide.

For more help and advice, visit our page on your consumer rights.