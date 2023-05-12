Cheap and free things to do over the holidays

When you click on a retailer link, we may earn affiliate commission, which helps fund our not-for-profit mission. This tracks your activity using third party cookies. By clicking a link you are consenting to this.
With household finances being squeezed by the cost of living crisis, you might be worried about how to keep the kids entertained over the school holidays.
Here, Which? rounds up things to do over the upcoming holidays that are either cheap or won’t cost a penny, with money-saving tips to keep activities affordable.
Lots of supermarket and store cafes offer ‘kids eat free’ deals or similar during the school holidays. Here are some of the best offers we’ve seen, where you won't have to spend more than a fiver.
We’ll update this page as more offers become available closer to the school holidays.
Not only are museums and galleries great for learning, but many are free.
Lots of museums have dedicated exhibitions for children, often featuring interactive displays.
At the Natural History Museum in London, kids can explore fossils and ancient life by taking part in free activities for all the family.
And if your child is a train fanatic, it’s hard to beat York’s world-famous – and free – National Railway Museum, where visitors can pretend to ride locomotives and engines throughout history.
During the school holidays and weekends, some museums also run activity sessions or days where kids can get involved in crafts. Booking in advance is recommended.
If you can deal with the queues, theme parks and attractions are great fun for all the family, but a family ticket could set you back £200.
Here are hacks for saving money if you're planning a day trip to a theme park or attraction.
If you fancy a trip to the seaside or day out in the city, there are ways you can save on public transport, so ditch the car and travel by train or bus.
In England, bus fares have been capped at £2 on 4,600 bus routes with 130 operators until the end of June. There are also plenty of ways to save on train journeys, including split ticketing and using group discounts.
Your train ticket could also unlock savings on your day out. National Rail offers two entry tickets for the price of one at a huge number of attractions nationwide, including the London Dungeon and Sea Life locations across Great Britain and ZSL London Zoo.
If you're a Tesco Clubcard holder, you can convert the points you earn on your loyalty card into vouchers to spend with Tesco Clubcard Reward Partners. These can often be used at wildlife parks and other attractions.
It’s great to get out of the house to watch the latest blockbuster, from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 to the new Barbie film.
Luckily, major cinema chains have offers for those wanting to watch a film with the family:
And if you fancy some live theatre, here are a few deals to help the cost of a trip:
There’s plenty of ways to have fun without spending a penny, especially if the weather is nice.
You could visit a festival. Here are a few big ones which happen every year:
From mysterious prehistoric monuments to Roman ruins, and from mighty mediaeval castles to spiritual sites deep in the countryside, there are also a number of English Heritage sites you can visit for free, although you may need to pay for parking.
Local councils sometimes run free half-term activities for kids, or sports workshops.
To see if you can join any nearby events, search your local council's name, followed by 'half term activities' or ‘summer holidays’ to see what's going on in your area.
If you're not sure which local council covers your area, you can search on Gov.uk using your postcode.
Mini-bookworms can take part in the annual Summer Reading Challenge competition run by the Reading Agency to encourage primary schoolchildren to turn off the TV and get lost in a book instead.
The reading challenge will begin on 24 June when the theme is announced.
You don’t have to fork out to take part – just head down to your local library where you can pick up a free activity pack and borrow the recommended books. Once you’ve finished a story, head back to the library to collect stickers.
There’s even more to do on the website, including rewards such as digital badges, science experiments to do at home, videos, games and the opportunity to chat to other young readers taking part.
Parkrun facilitates free weekly community running and walking events that take place all around the world.
The main 5k events take place on Saturday mornings, with Junior Parkrun for children aged 4-14 on Sundays. There's no time limit and no one finishes last!
Many leisure centres also have deals in the holidays where children can swim for £1, so it's worth checking what your local one has on.
