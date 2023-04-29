Gap between the best and worst annuity rate widens - how to find the best deal

Retirees looking to buy an annuity could earn up to16% in extra income by hunting down the best rates.

Research from provider Just, found the gap between the best and worst deals on standard annuities has widened to its highest in four-years.

Here, Which? explains how annuities work and how to find the best rate on the market.

How annuities work

An annuity is an insurance product that allows you to swap your pension savings for a guaranteed regular income that will last for the rest of your life.

How much you get is determined by the rate the annuity provider offers and the type of annuity you choose.

People who have serious health problems should be offered a higher rate than someone who's likely to live for many years. The insurer is essentially taking a bet that it won't end up paying out more than the total pot.

The inflexibility of annuities is one of the reasons their popularity dwindled after the pension reforms of 2015, with annual sales falling from 353,000 in 2013 to just under 70,000 in 2022.

Find out more: what is an annuity?

How much you'll get in retirement

Income from an annuity is determined by the rate offered by the provider you choose.

If you have £100,000 in your pension pot and are offered an annuity rate of 5%, you’ll get an annual income of around £5,000 a year.

The payment will be the same each year, although you can opt for an income that increases in line with inflation.

Find out more: different types of annuities

Why you should aim for the best rate

The Just Group found that retirees that fail to shop around for the most competitive annuity rate could lose out on 16% extra income over their lifetime.

For example, a 65-year-old in good health using £50,000 of pension to purchase a standard Guaranteed Income for Life could generate £3,378 a year income from the best deal, compared to £2,900 from the worst - a difference of £478 a year.

This is the equivalent of around £12,000 extra income over a 25-year retirement.

Stephen Lowe, group communications director at Just Group said these figures are a ‘timely reminder for retirees to shop around for the best deal, rather than staying with your current pension company’.

The latest analysis by Just found the difference between the best and worst has climbed above 16% this month, compared to an average difference over the last four years of about 9%.

Find out more: annuity rates explained

How annuity rates can change

Annuity rates are based on several factors, ranging from the size of your pension and your age to the external economic environment.

Annuity providers back their annuities by buying long-term (usually 15-year) UK government bonds, known as gilts.

As long-term gilt yields increase or decrease, so too do annuity rates. High interest rates push these returns up, so a rise in interest rates should push annuity rates up as a result.

Annuity providers regularly re-price their Guaranteed Income for Life (GIfL) rates depending on wider conditions in the financial markets, so the only way to be sure of getting the best deal at any time is to do a comparison at the point of accessing a pension.

Find out more: Bank of England base rate rises to 4.25%

Rates hit 14-year high

Low interest rates set annuity prices on a downward spiral from 2008.

They bottomed out in the summer of 2016 (after the Brexit vote) and in March 2020, when the base rate was cut to 0.1% at the start of the Covid pandemic.

Since November 2021, rising inflation and the resulting hikes in the base rate have reversed the trend and they’re now at a 14-year high.

Tips for choosing the right annuity

The type of annuity you choose will determine how much income you get and what happens to payments when you die.

Do your research

There are many different types of annuities and you should think about what is right for you.

For example, a level annuity will pay you the same income each year, but an escalating annuity will rise each year at a fixed rate.

You can also get annuities which rise in line with the Retail Price Index measure of inflation.

If you’ve suffered from poor health, it’s important to declare this at the outset. You might qualify for an ‘enhanced annuity’, these pay out higher starting amounts (often an uplift of 15% to 20%) than normal due to the assumption that you won’t live as long as those in good health.

You can see all the different types in our guide on annuities.

Find out more: what type of annuity should I buy?

Get financial advice or guidance

Buying an annuity is a big decision, so seeking help from an independent financial adviser is a good idea.

Advisers research the annuity market for you and make a recommendation based on your goals.

You can also get guidance from the Government’s Pension Wise service - this free guidance is impartial and will cover your range of options.

Find out more: how to get retirement and pension advice

Compare providers

It's vital to compare providers before you buy an annuity - each year people throw away an estimated £1bn in pension income by not shopping around.

If you decide not to visit a financial adviser, you can shop around for your annuity yourself - doing this almost always gives you a higher income in retirement.

You can use tools such as the Money Helper's annuity comparison tool, or use annuity brokers to find the best deals currently available in the market, and tailored to your circumstance.

Only non-advised providers will give you a quote without you taking advice first. There may be annuity providers offering higher rates only via a financial adviser.