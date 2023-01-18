Inflation dropped slightly to 10.5% in December – is it good news for savings rates?

Inflation dropped slightly in the 12 months to December 2022, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation, which tracks the cost of an imaginary ‘shopping basket’ of around 700 popular goods and services, is down from 10.7% in November 2022 to 10.5% in December. Despite the drop, December's figure is still at a 40-year high.

The fall in December was driven by an easing of petrol and diesel costs, but prices for everyday items including food are continuing to soar.

Here, Which? explains why the inflation rate has dipped and how it compares to the top-rate savings accounts and cash Isas. We also share tips for tackling the rising cost of living.

Be more money savvy Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

Why has inflation fallen?

A drop in the price of petrol and diesel is the main cause of December's inflation fall. The ONS says average petrol prices fell by 8.3p per litre between November and December 2022, while diesel prices also dropped by 8.8p per litre.

Today's figures also show a decline in clothing prices growth, with costs rising by 6.4% in the year to December 2022, down from 7.5% in November. Prices for recreation and culture items also fell from 5.3% in November to 4.8% in December. That's largely because of reduced prices for games, toys and hobbies.

These price drops, however, were offset by rising prices in restaurants and hotels, and food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The cost of food and drinks in particular will be where many people are feeling the pinch. Inflation for these grocery items rose sharply from 16.5% in November to 16.9% in December – the fastest pace since records began in 1977.

Milk, cheese and eggs are among the products costing more, along with jam, sugar and chocolate.

The graph below shows how inflation has changed since December 2018.

The Bank of England’s target is to keep inflation as close to 2% as it can. But it hasn’t been that low since July 2021. Before that, inflation was very low. It was below 2% from August 2019 to April 2021, falling to a low of 0.2% in August 2020 due to the pandemic’s impact.

And remember, a decrease in the inflation figure doesn't mean mean prices will fall as well – it merely shows they are rising at a slightly slower rate.

Can any savings rates beat CPI inflation?

This table shows the top rates for fixed-term and instant-access cash Isas and savings accounts, ordered by term.

Account type Account AER Terms Five-year fixed-term savings account Close Brothers Savings Fixed Rate Bond 4.55% £10,000 minimum deposit Five-year fixed-term cash Isa Hinckley & Rugby Building Society 5 Year Fixed Rate Cash ISA 4.25% £500 minimum deposit Four-year fixed-term savings account Gatehouse Bank 4 Year Fixed Term Woodland Saver 4.45% (EPR*) £1,000 minimum deposit Four-year fixed-term cash Isa Gatehouse Bank 4 Year Fixed Term Woodland Cash ISA 4.2% (EPR*) £1,000 minimum deposit



Three-year fixed-term savings account SmartSave 3 Year Fixed Rate Saver 4.56% £10,000 minimum deposit Three-year fixed-term cash Isa UBL UK 3 Year Fixed Rate Cash ISA 4.25% £2,000 minimum deposit Two-year fixed-term savings account SmartSave 2 Year Fixed Rate Saver 4.41% £10,000 minimum deposit Show full table

Source: Moneyfacts. Correct as of 17 January 2023, but rates are subject to change. *The accounts from Gatehouse Bank and Al Rayan Bank are Sharia-compliant, and so pay an expected profit rate (EPR) as opposed to an annual equivalent rate (AER).

As you can see, none of the top-rate savings accounts are currently able to keep up with inflation. While it’s true that savings and cash Isa rates have reached record highs lately, it’s been more than a year since any account has matched the inflation rate, according to analysis from Moneyfacts.

Find out more: how to find the best savings account

Rates are still high - but for how much longer?

Instant-access interest rates rose for the 11th consecutive month in January 2023, according to Moneyfacts analysis. This month, the average instant-access rate reached 1.56%, its highest point since December 2008.

Rates for fixed-term accounts, however, have stopped increasing. In January, the average rate for a one-year fixed bond was unchanged at 3.51%, while the average longer-term fixed bond fell to 3.85% – the first fall since March 2021.

It suggests the market is now stabilising and providers are adjusting their positions in response to recent changes to the Bank of England base rate, which is now 3.5%.

The base rate dictates the interest banks have to pay to borrow from the Bank of England – as it rises, they tend to look to savers' deposits for a cheaper way to fund their borrowing.

Savings rates could shift again when the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets again in February.

How does CPI inflation affect your savings?

CPI inflation is the speed at which the prices of the goods and services bought by households rise or fall. It tracks the costs of a shopping basket of around 700 popular goods and services bought by households – from ham to hotel stays.

The figure – which is provided by the ONS each month — shows how much prices have changed compared with the same month of the previous year. For example, if you'd bought all the same items in the basket in December 2021 and bought them all again the same month in 2022, you could expect your shop this year would be 10.5% more expensive.

When you keep money in your bank, you'll likely be earning interest, which should balance out the effects of inflation. If your cash isn't growing in interest at the same rate of inflation or more, it will effectively lose value because you'll be able to buy less with it. That's why you should ensure that your money is making the best return possible – even when savings rates are low.

Find out more: how to find the best cash Isa

How to cut costs when prices are still high

For many drivers it will be a relief to hear that the price of petrol and diesel has fallen again, but the cost of filling up your car at the pump is still very high. To help, we've put together a guide full of practical tips on making the most of whatever fuel powers your car.

With the cost of food and soft drinks still rocketing, we have tons of helpful advice to ease the squeeze on your supermarket shop. Every month we compare how much the UK's biggest supermarkets charge for a trolley of groceries, including everything from bread to toothpaste.

In January, we did a whole year look to find the cheapest supermarket in 2022. Take a look to see how your favourite store compares and find out whether you can save money by choosing to shop with a different brand.

Our latest food inflation tracker analysis found that the prices of some groceries have increased by up to 30%, causing shoppers' trust to fall. Our Affordable Food For All campaign is calling on the big supermarkets to take action and make a real difference to communities across the UK – sign the petition to encourage your supermarket to take action.

Get further help with the cost of living

Experts from across Which? have compiled the latest news and advice that can help you navigate the cost of living crisis. Check out our free advice and podcasts to help ease the squeeze on household bills, grocery shopping and more.