June premium bond winners - can you win the jackpot with just £25?

Two lucky premium bond holders hit the jackpot this month, bagging £1m in the latest National Savings & Investments (NS&I) monthly prize draw.

The winners are from Essex and South Gloucestershire, while 63 other premium bond holders received the next-best prize of £100,000.

Both individuals have large holdings of over £40,000, but that doesn't mean you can't win with less.

Here, Which? reveals the winning bond numbers, how many savers have won the jackpot with the smallest holdings and the best savings accounts you can get with a deposit of just £1.

June 2023 premium bond winners

The first winning bond (083TX260795) was bought by a lucky winner living in Essex, and is part of a total holding of £42,050. The winning bond was bought in July 2005.

The second winner, from South Gloucestershire, bought their bond (429WV622861) in December 2020. They have a total holding of £50,000.

How many winners were drawn in June?

There were 5,061,328 prizes given out in June’s prize draw, worth a total of £334,047,650. Of these, 5,005,558 were worth £100 or less.

Value of prize Number of prizes £1m 2 £100,000 63 £50,000 125 £25,000 252 £10,000 627 £5,000 1,257 £1,000 13,361

Can small holdings win big?

Despite several recent boosts to the prize fund rate, the odds of one bond winning any prize in a month still stands at 24,000 to one. But remember, the more you invest, the greater your chances of walking away with a prize.

For example, while you have a one in 602,250,000 chance of bagging the £1m jackpot with a holding of £100, the odds jump to one in 1,204,502 with the maximum holding of £50,000, according to NS&I.

Although the first ever premium bond was bought for just £1 in 1956, the minimum investment is now £25. Sadly, your chances of becoming a millionaire with such a tiny holding are depressingly small.

Only one person has ever won the jackpot with less than £25 invested, figures from NS&I show. The lucky person, from Newham in London, held £17 in premium bonds. They also hold the title of winner who waited the longest amount of time to bag the top prize.

The lucky premium bond was bought in February 1959 and, incredibly, didn't win the £1m reward until almost 45 and a half years later in July 2004. It's perhaps proof that good things really do come to those who wait.

In total, there have only been 12 jackpot winners with holdings worth £1,000 or less. The most recent was in January 2015, when someone with £400 invested became a millionaire with a bond bought in August 2008.

Best savings accounts to open with £1 or less

If you only have a small amount of cash to tuck away, then you might be better off opening a savings account that pays guaranteed interest on your investment rather than relying on luck to get a decent return.

Many providers are offering products that you can open with only a quid or nothing at all. With savings rates for some types of account currently topping 5% AER, now is the perfect time to shop around for a better deal.

Below are the best rates available across several types of savings accounts and cash Isas, all of which can be opened with £1 or less.

Account type Account AER Terms Five-year fixed-term savings account Hampshire Trust Bank 5 Year Bond 5% £1 minimum deposit Five-year fixed-term cash Isa Metro Bank 5 Year Fixed Rate Cash Isa 3.76% No minimum deposit Three-year fixed-term savings account Hampshire Trust Bank 3 Year Bond 5.1% £1 minimum deposit Three-year fixed-term cash Isa Hampshire Trust Bank 3 Year Isa Bond 4.25% £1 minimum deposit One-year fixed-term savings account OakNorth Bank Fixed Term Savings Account 5.07% £1 minimum deposit One-year fixed-term cash Isa Tesco Bank Fixed Rate Cash Isa 4.3% £1 minimum deposit Instant-access savings account Chip Instant Access powered by ClearBank 3.82% £1 minimum deposit Show full table

Source: Moneyfacts. Correct as of 30 May, but rates are subject to change.

As you can see, you can get a top rate of more than 5% AER if you opt for a fixed-term savings account and you only need £1 to open it. However, you usually only get a couple of weeks to add to the account, after which it is locked to any new deposits or withdrawals until the term is up.

Fixed-term Isas also give you a set timeframe to deposit money but offer slightly more flexibility on withdrawals. However, there is usually a penalty – such as loss of interest – if you withdraw money or close the account early.

The best option for someone who only has a small opening deposit – and wants to build their savings pot gradually without locking their money away – is an instant access savings or Isa account. The current top rate of 3.82% is also well above average for this type of account, which in May 2023 was 2.06% AER.

The downside to having a smaller amount to invest, however, is that your choice of accounts is more limited. For example, there are currently only eight one-year fixed-term products that allow you to open with £1 or less, and there are no four-year Isas offering such a low initial deposit.