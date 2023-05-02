Premium bond winners in May - how to increase your chances of scoring a prize

Two fortunate premium bond holders have won this month's £1m jackpot prizes in the National Savings & Investments (NS&I) May draw.

The winners are from Nottingham and Sefton, while 63 other premium bond holders walked away with the the next-best prize of £100,000.

Here, Which? reveals the winning premium bond numbers and finds out if there are any ways you can increase your chances of bagging a cash prize.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

May 2023 premium bond winners

The first winning bond (350FG197341) was bought by a lucky winner living in Nottingham, and is part of a total holding of £50,000. The winning bond was bought in January 2019.

The second winner, from Sefton in Merseyside, bought their bond (371JL524811) in October 2019. They have a total holding of £46,525.

Find out more: should I get premium bonds?

How many winners were drawn in May?

There were 5,048,164 premium bond prizes paid out in the May draw. Of these, 1,417,302 were worth £100 or less.

In total, this month's prizes were worth £333,178,725.

Value of prize Number of prizes £1m 2 £100,000 63 £50,000 125 £25,000 250

£10,000 625

£5,000 1,254

£1,000 13,326

Show full table

Source: NS&I

What are the odds of winning a prize?

Despite recent increases to the prize fund rate, your chances of winning a prize remain at 24,000 to 1.

However, if you're lucky enough to win a prize, there's slightly more chance of it being worth more than £25 than there was this time last year. That's because the number of higher-value prizes have increased. However, the amount of lower-value prizes up for grabs has dropped.

The odds of any individual premium bond number being picked are exactly the same though. NS&I uses Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment known as Ernie to generate random numbers, which are then matched against eligible bond numbers to determine the winners.

How can I increase my chances of winning?

For most people, winning anything in the premium bond draw - let alone the jackpot - is exciting. But one lucky saver has managed to win 208 prizes, including the top £1m prize.

The fortunate individual has won a total of £1,019,850 since they bought their first premium bond in May 2004, the Daily Mail reported. The figures, obtained in a Freedom of Information request, also showed that one bondholder won more times, bagging a total 408 prizes over the same period. Although the total winnings only added up to £14,325 because the prizes were smaller.

But is it just luck or are there any tricks you can use to beat the odds? Sadly, there is no magic formula for winning - although there are plenty of myths around the likelihood of winning.

New doesn't mean lucky

Some people have speculated that having a newer bond will mean your chances of getting a prize is better. But while it is true that more recent bonds win more often, that is because there are more of these in circulation. For example, sales soared after the top prize was increased to £1m in 1994 and low interest rates have led to more people investing their money in premium bonds instead of other savings products.

It also makes sense that premium bond numbers that have been in the draw for several years are more likely to have been chosen as jackpot winners, as they've been entered into more draws than more recently purchased bonds.

However, all bonds are eligible for each month's draw, regardless of their date of issue. A bond purchased in November 1956, for example, won the jackpot in July 2019.

More is better

The only sure-fire way of increasing your chances of winning is to buy more bonds.

An NS&I spokesperson told Which? that every number has a separate and equal chance each month of winning a prize, but the more bonds you buy, the better your chances of winning.

For example, the current odds of winning any prize with a holding of £100 is 1 in 240. But the chances of winning any prize increases to 87.5% if you own the maximum £50,000 worth of premium bonds.

If you're going for gold, then the odds of winning the jackpot are equally weighted - you have a 1 in 602,250,000 chance of winning with a holding of £100 compared to a 1 in 1,204,502 shot at the top prize with £50,000.

Remember though, your premium bonds are only eligible for the draw once they've been held for one full calendar month. So if you invest in premium bonds now, your bonds won't be entered into a prize draw until March.