Spring sunburn risk: why you're more likely to get caught out

After a slight washout over the Easter holidays, there'll be plenty of people hoping to finally enjoy a properly sunny bank holiday weekend, but it's important not to forget about sun protection.

If there's still a chill in the air this may be hard to imagine but the charity Melanoma Fund says that by mid-April the sun is already as strong in the UK as it is around the August Bank Holiday and that more cases of sunburn are reported in April than in any other month.

Here's why people get caught out and how to stay safe, while still enjoying the warmer weather.

Spring sun is more intense and we aren't used to it

Getting out in the spring sunshine not only makes us feel good psychologically, it also enables us to build up our vitamin D levels, which are likely to have become depleted over the winter - but it doesn't come without a word or two of caution.

After the winter months, our skin isn't used to UV exposure and so it's likely to be more sensitive to sun when we first venture out.

While we're more attuned to the fact that summer holidays abroad equal sun protection, we don't always have this mindset quite as well established when spending time outdoors in the UK, especially if it's an impromptu park visit or spending time in your garden.

But even though temperatures may still be relatively chilly, the UV Index is already registering readings of 3 or 4 by the spring months, which the Met Office says should prompt you to seek shade during midday hours, cover up and wear sunscreen.

So it's worth checking your stock of sun cream, and thinking ahead to avoid being caught out.

How to avoid getting sunburn in spring

Don't just go by how hot it feels or looks

The World Health Organization cautions, 'Don't be fooled by an overcast day or a cool breeze!'

While clouds block some UV, more than 90 per cent can still pass through light cloud and cause sunburn and, in fact, light or thin clouds may even enhance UV levels by a process called scattering.

Not only that but with the changeable UK weather a rainy spring morning can soon evolve into a blisteringly hot afternoon.

If you're planning to spend time outdoors - especially social events that can last hours, such as sports, days out, barbecues or picnics - it's worth pre-applying suncream, taking cover-ups such as hats and having a supply to hand in case you need a top up - or if you can't be sure there'll be shady spots.

While it's best not to rely solely on the weather forecast, you can plan ahead by checking the UV index online. If it's registering 3 or above you should be thinking about sun protection measures, especially if you have light or fair coloured skin or burn easily.

Don't use out of date sunscreen

Sun cream generally lasts for one or two years after opening so check the icon of a circular pot with an open lid that you'll find on the back of your sunscreen bottle to see what time frame applies.

Replace it with a newer bottle if necessary as there's no guarantee the active ingredients will still work optimally if it's past its best.

Don't be stingy with what you use either. Karis Betts of Cancer Research UK, says: 'Use it generously, applying it thickly and evenly, and reapply often throughout the day.' This applies even if your product says it's once a day or waterproof.

The NHS recommends at least SPF30 for everyone, regardless of skin type.

Watch out for commonly missed areas

Michelle Baker of Melanoma Fund UK says: 'The prime areas for a sunburn are noses, ears and shoulders, and those with thinning hair should always protect their scalp.'

Don't neglect parts of your body that tend to be hidden from the sun until the summer wardrobe comes out, such as behind your knees or the tops of your feet.

Use clothing to help reduce sun exposure, such as a broad-brimmed hat, sunglasses (which must meet the British Standard BSEN 1836:2005 if non-prescription and carry the CE mark) and UV-protective clothing for outdoor swimming or watersports.

Don't rely on an moisturiser 'with SPF'

The British Association of Dermatologists (BAD) say that even thought SPF moisturisers should provide sun protection at the level stated (e.g. SPF30), in practice they are unlikely to offer the same level of protection as a sunscreen.

This is because they are less likely to be rub- and water-resistant, don't bind as well to the skin and may not contain UVA protection against UV ageing, plus research by BAD shows that people applied sunscreen more effectively than they did an SPF moisturiser .

This doesn't mean you shouldn't bother using one - dermatologists recommend moisturisers and make-up containing UV protection because it's better than no protection at all, but they say that, while ok for small amounts of UV exposure, such as when you go to your car or hang out the washing, they aren't up to more prolonged exposure.

For prolonged periods in the sun, including spending your lunch break outside on a sunny day, they recommend you apply a proper sunscreen.

