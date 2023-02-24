Vauxhall Astra GSe (2023-): First drive review

Although Vauxhall has a rich history of producing hot hatchbacks, this is its first performance oriented model since 2018. Based on the all-new eighth-generation Astra hatchback, can the Astra GSe, a plug-in hybrid launched with 222hp, rekindle some of the magic of the brand’s previous driver-focussed models?

Note that this review is based on our initial drive of the Vauxhall Astra GSE. Our full review and verdict (complete with the car's overall score, plus scores for safety, reliability and more) will be available to Which? members once all our extensive lab and road tests are complete.

Vauxhall Astra GSE overview

The Astra GSe is a performance-oriented PHEV that uses the same electrified powertrain as other cars produced by the Stellantis manufacturing group, such as the Peugeot 308 and Citroen C5 X.

It uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine and an 81kW electric motor to produce 222hp. The 12.4kWh battery that powers the car has a claimed range of up to 40 miles and the Astra GSe can be driving on electricity alone at speed of up to 84mph.

Power is sent to the front wheels though an eight-speed automatic transmission. As the GSe is positioned at the very top of the Astra range, plenty of equipment is fitted as standard, including lane positioning, blind-spot detection and sports suspension.

The only optional extras are a 7.4kWh on-board charger and a part-leather interior.

What’s it like to drive?

The Astra GSe accelerates smoothly and purposefully, and it’s noticeably quicker than lesser models in the range. It’s also very responsive to throttle inputs, although we experienced some unexpected wheelspin when accelerating at low speeds.

This can be avoided with judicious application of the throttle, particularly as the electric motor’s ample torque (pulling power) means it doesn’t require much encouragement to get the Astra going. And, as long as you don’t accelerate too harshly, there’s very little noise to contend with in the cabin. It’s also very quiet at motorway speeds, with wind or road noise well supressed.

Despite featuring a revised (and firmed-up) suspension system, we found the GSe to be a pleasingly comfortable car to drive. Although the ride isn’t as smooth in town as it is on the open road, it’s still more than acceptable.

While there’s some roll when cornering, it never feels out of control and overall the Astra feels very safe and surefooted. It does have quite vague steering, however, which left us struggling to judge the inputs needed to make the car go around bends. Even though it firms up slightly at speed, it’s not firm enough and can be quite twitchy when driving at faster speeds.

The eight-speed automatic gearbox that’s fitted to all Astra GSe models is very smooth in everyday driving and works well in Hybrid mode. However, we found it can be somewhat jerky when the car is in Sport mode, particularly when accelerating quickly.

Vauxhall’s ‘Pure Panel’ (two 10-inch screens that display the sat nav and driver’s display) makes the interior look striking, and while the infotainment system isn’t the easiest to use, the inclusion of physical buttons below it for the climate control and basic settings reduces the risk of being distracted when driving. A head-up display is also standard on GSe models.

Overall visibility isn’t great due to wide rear window pillars. Thankfully, a 360-degree camera and all-round parking sensors are fitted as standard.

How reliable is the Vauxhall Astra GSE?

We haven’t received enough information about the Vauxhall Astra GSE to assess its reliability. However, we have heard from enough Vauxhall owners to rate the dependability of the brand as a whole. To find out more, head to our guide on the most reliable car brands.

How comfortable and spacious is it?

Getting in and out of the front cabin is easy thanks to large door apertures and seats that are of an appropriate height. However, the sills are rather wide and taller passengers could be caught out by the sloping A-pillar.

There’s plenty of head and legroom in the driver’s seat. However, since the front passenger seat can’t move as far back as the driver’s, taller front passengers may struggle for legroom.

Vauxhall claims the sports seats that are standard on GSe models offer exceptional levels of comfort, but we weren’t impressed by the amount of lateral support they offered. And unlike the Grandland GSe (the other current model in the GSe range) the front-seat headrests don’t adjust, something which may prove uncomfortable for taller drives.

With the front seats set for a driver that’s 6ft 2in (1.9 metres) tall, there isn’t much legroom for passengers to fit in the back - the sports seats take up more room than normal seats. There is plenty of headroom in the rear, though.

Vauxhall claims that the GSe hatchback has between 352 and 1,268 litres of luggage space, depending on how the seats are configured. This is reasonable for a mid-sized hatchback, but we’ll provide accurate measurements when we lab test the car.

How economical is it to run?

While a claimed figure of 256.8mpg sounds excellent, this is entirely dependent on keeping the electric battery charged for most driving (the battery has a claimed range of up to 40 miles). If you can’t keep the battery topped up, don’t expect to get near that.

We’ll report lab-tested fuel economy figures in our full review.

How safe is the Vauxhall Astra GSE?

Like the regular Astra (read our full review of the Vauxhall Astra 2022), this GSe version has a four-star safety score from Euro NCAP, making it a solid if not outstanding choice for families.

Plenty of safety kit is fitted as standard, though, including blind spot alert, automatic emergency braking and rear cross traffic alert systems.

Vauxhall Astra GSE: Which? first drive verdict

Price: from £40,550

Pros: Smooth and easy to drive; well-equipped; decent claimed EV range

Cons: Steering lacks precision, limited rear space, compromised rear visibility

The Astra GSe has a lot going for it, including its striking styling, the promise of low running costs, and a modest price increase compared to the previous most expensive Astra PHEV model. While we’ll have to reserve judgement on the Astra GSe until we’ve lab tested it, based on our first impressions it’s a good value plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with decent performance.

