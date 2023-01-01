Which dairy-free spread should I switch to for Veganuary?

Spreadable butter is a weekly shop staple for many households, and the good news is, there's no need to miss out if you have dairy allergies or eat a plant-based diet - you can simply make a like-for-like swap.

In our blind taste tests, however, we found big differences in the vegan spreads on offer, with brands such as Flora and Violife going up against own labels from Asda and Co-op.

We also did our sums and the most expensive spread could cost you nearly £55 more each year, so it pays to choose a great-value spread as well as a tasty one.

Read on to see the brands that beat the supermarkets, and the pricey big labels that didn't deliver for our taste testers.

Best dairy-free spread revealed

Brands bagged all five top spots in our taste test, with supermarkets barely getting a look in. Choose your brand carefully though, as the priciest two (Naturli and VioLife) left tasters disappointed.

Of the three own-brands, Asda is definitely worth a look - it's the cheapest spread we tested, and it performed pretty well across the board.

Best Buy: I Can't Believe it's Not Butter Original Spread - 75%

£1.25 for 450g (28p per 100g)

This classic brand has been around since the 1980s (well before the recent vegan boom), so it's had plenty of time to perfect its recipe. Its taste went down particularly well with our panel, with most finding it had just the right strength of flavour, and they also loved the creamy texture. It's the third cheapest brand we tested too, so it's a great value option.

However, four in 10 testers thought it wasn't salty enough, so Lurpak lovers may need to sprinkle a pinch of salt before you add your sandwich fillings.

Available from Asda , Iceland , Tesco and Waitrose

Best Buy: Flora 100% Natural Dairy-Free Spread - 75%

£2.50 for 450g (56p per 100g)

Both of Flora's vegan spreads put in a decent showing in our taste tests, but this one takes the edge thanks to a more preferable texture.

The flavour hit just the right spot, too: for most tasters it was flavoursome but not overpowering, and nicely seasoned without being too salty.

It's more calorific than I Can't Believe it's Not Butter, although it has half the saturated fat of Flora's Plant Butter, below.

Available from Iceland , Sainsbury's and Waitrose

Flora Plant Butter Spreadable - 71%

£3.60 for 450g (80p per 100g)

Unlike Flora's 100% Natural spread, Flora Plant Butter doesn't contain any palm oil - instead it's made with a blend of sunflower, coconut and rapeseed oil.

Flora claims its vegan butter substitute 'does everything dairy butter can do', and according to our panel it succeeds, with 69% of tasters telling us they found it a convincing stand-in for dairy butter. The flavour is on par with our Best Buys, although not everyone was a fan of the colour, with 43% finding it too light.

Although it scored well, it's worth bearing in mind that this is one of the priciest spreads we tested, and it contains more than twice the number of calories per 100g compared to the top scorer.

Available from Ocado , Morrisons and Tesco

Vitalite Dairy-Free Spread - 69%

£2.25 for 500g (45p per 100g)

It's not the best we've tried, but if you find this spread on offer or other brands aren't available, then Vitalite is worth a try. The colour and level of creaminess was spot on for the majority of our tasters, and more than half thought it made a convincing swap for dairy butter.

It contains the most salt per 100g of all the brands we tried - although half the panel still thought it didn't taste salty enough.

Available from Asda , Morrisons , Ocado , Sainsbury's , Tesco and Waitrose

Pure Dairy-Free Buttery Taste - 68%

£2.15 for 500g (43p per 100g)

Pure's dairy-free spread is made from a blend of rapeseed and palm oil.

It scored reasonably well overall, although the flavour fell short for some tasters, with more than half finding the strength of flavour too weak. It also didn't particularly impress appearance-wise, with 44% finding the colour too dark.

Available from Morrisons , Sainsbury's and Tesco

Asda Just Essentials Soft Spread - 66%

95p for 500g (19p per 100g)

Asda's spread may not be the very best we've tasted, but considering it costs seven times less than VioLife, the priciest brand we tested, it is a good value option.

More than half the panel found it too soft and 68% said it wasn't salty enough, but that will matter less if you mostly use it for cooking rather than spreading in sandwiches.

Available from Asda

How other dairy-free spreads compare

Brands languishing at the bottom of the table failed to impress our tasters. They include the other two supermarket own-labels, as well as Naturali and Violife - the two priciest brands we tested.

Sainsbury's Plant Pioneers Vegan Slightly Salted Spread - 63%. Just about firm and creamy enough for our panel, though for most it could be saltier, and it lost marks for its pale, unappetising colour. 50p per 100g. Available from Sainsbury's .

Just about firm and creamy enough for our panel, though for most it could be saltier, and it lost marks for its pale, unappetising colour. Co-op Honest Value Soft Spread - 61%. It's (just) cheaper than Asda's version, but the texture and flavour were rated lower than other brands. A huge eight in 10 tasters thought it was under-seasoned. 16p per 100g. Available from Co-op .

It's (just) cheaper than Asda's version, but the texture and flavour were rated lower than other brands. A huge eight in 10 tasters thought it was under-seasoned. Naturali Organic Vegan Spreadable - 55%. Poor across the board but particularly on texture, with most tasters finding it too soft to spread well on toast or a sandwich. 99p per 100g. Available from Waitrose .

Poor across the board but particularly on texture, with most tasters finding it too soft to spread well on toast or a sandwich. Violife Viospread Light & Creamy Vegan Spread - 55%. It has the lowest calorie count and salt content, but nearly all our panel disliked its pale colour, and it was rated the least convincing dairy substitute. £1.10 per 100g. Available from Asda , Morrisons and Ocado .

Margarine vs dairy-free butter: what's the difference?

If you're looking for a butter alternative, you have a choice between margarine or dairy-free spread.

The differences aren't huge. Margarine has been around longer - since the 19th century when it was developed as a cheaper alternative to butter. It's made of an emulsion of fat and water, and may sometimes contain trace amounts of dairy.

Plant-based spreads are designed to be suitable for a vegan diet. They're usually made of a blend of plant-based oils such as rapeseed, sunflower and coconut oil.

Does dairy-free spread contain palm oil?

Palm oil is one of the most efficient vegetable oil crops, and its versatility means it's commonly used in a variety of products, including dairy-free spread. However, there are environmental concerns associated with palm oil, as its popularity has led to widespread deforestation.

Most of the dairy-free spreads we tested state that they use RSPO certified palm oil, which means the oil has been accredited as sustainably produced under the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil scheme.

Flora Plant, Violife and Naturli are the only spreads we tested that don't contain any palm oil.

See our guide to food sustainability labels to find out more about the RSPO scheme.

How healthy is dairy-free spread?

If you're making plant-based swaps for health reasons, then plant-based butter is a good one to choose. It contains fewer calories and saturated fat (associated with high cholesterol) than the dairy version.

There are big differences between brands though, so choose wisely if you're looking for a low calorie option.

Flora Plant has the most calories (713kcal) and fat (79g) per 100g, while Violife has the least (230kcal and 22g of fat) and it contains the least salt too. Vitalite and Pure contain almost twice the amount of salt, at 1.5g per 100g.

How much will dairy-free spread cost over one year?

The differences in price may look small, but the cost of essentials in your shopping bag can really add up, especially as inflation rises.

Brand Price per 100g Monthly spend Yearly spend Asda Just Essentials Soft Spread 19p per 100g 95p £11.40 Tesco Butterpak Spreadable Slightly Salted (dairy based spread) 50p per 100g £2.50 £30.00 Violife Viospread Light & Creamy Vegan Spread £1.10 per 100g £5.50 £66.00

Assuming your household gets through 500g of spread each month (around one tub every four weeks), you're looking at a difference of nearly £55 per year if you choose the priciest over the cheapest dairy-free spread.

And while vegan substitutes often get a bad reputation for being more expensive than their meat or dairy-based alternatives, you can actually save on vegan spread. Asda is almost £20 per year cheaper than Tesco's own-brand spreadable butter.

How we tested dairy-free spread

The dairy-free spreads were assessed in October 2022 by a large panel of consumers who regularly buy and consume dairy-free spread.

The make-up of the panel broadly represents the demographic profile of adults in the UK. Each spread was assessed by 72 people.

The panellists rated the taste, texture, aroma and appearance of each spread and told us what they liked and disliked about each one.

The taste test was blind, so the panellists didn’t know which brand they were trying. The order in which they sampled the spreads was fully rotated to avoid any bias. Each panellist had a private booth, so they couldn’t discuss what they were tasting or be influenced by others.

The overall score is based on:

50% flavour

20% appearance

15% texture

15% aroma.

These weightings are based on consumer rankings of the importance of different dairy-free spread attributes.

How to recycle dairy free spread tubs

All the dairy-free spreads we tried out come in a plastic tub. For the vast majority, these are recyclable at home. Check the packaging though as some (such as Asda, Naturali and VioLife) don't clearly indicate whether they can go in your home recycling bin.