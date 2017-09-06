The Which? round tables on exiting the EU: achieving the best outcome for consumers

The UK’s decision to leave the EU will have many implications for consumers. Whether or not these are positive or negative will depend on the outcome of the negotiations over the coming months, as well as how the future policy regime across different sectors evolves once the UK has greater flexibility to shape it.

Between January and June 2017, Which? hosted a series of round tables with experts from across government, businesses, consumer and wider public interest groups under the Chatham House rule to consider what the main issues could be for consumers across some of the main sectors.

The discussions focused on the opportunities and risks and what these mean for the Government’s priorities during key stages of the negotiations to leave the EU, as well as the UK-EU future relationship, wider trade policy and any subsequent UK regulatory reform.

See our full report: