Consultation: The Food Standards Agency’s approach to managing the interests of its external advisers

Which? response to the Food Standards Agency's consultation on how it manages the interests of its external advisers, stressing the importance of robust procedures that ensure all potential interests are declared and that the FSA manages any conflicts, as well as perceived conflicts, that could undermine the credibility of its advice and decision-making.

Which? welcomes the opportunity to respond to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) consultation on its approach and updated guidance on managing interests and any conflicts of interest for the FSA’s external scientific advisers. It is essential that consumers can have confidence that FSA advice is based on robust and independent scientific advice that is developed transparently. This issue goes to the heart of why the FSA was set up in the aftermath of the Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) crisis as an arms’ length agency and with a clear remit to protect public health and other consumer interests in relation to food.

Read the full consultation response here: