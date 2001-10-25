Private dentistry market - Which? super-complaint

At least one in four adults has private dental treatment - either through choice or because they can't find a dentist in their area who will treat them on the NHS

Most dentists offer both private and NHS treatment - although many of these only offer NHS treatment to particular groups (e.g. children of their adult patients). There are still relatively few purely private dentists.

Our research on the market, and the feedback that we have received from our members and the general public, indicate that there are a number of core problems worthy of further investigation.

One of the key problems for consumers in the private market appears to be a lack of pricing transparency. Consumers can neither identify a 'fair' price for a treatment, nor can they often gain access to a pricing list for treatments offered by different dentists.

