Misleading pricing practices - super-complaint annexe

Supermarket shelves are full to bursting with special offers, but Which? research has found that some of them aren’t that special. Our three-month investigation found offers that broke the government guidelines and could mislead consumers

We bought the same basket of food once a week in the major supermarkets, and tracked the price of more than 100 wines online. This was to test the new government guidelines, introduced in May, which are intended to ensure that offers don’t mislead you.

Trading standards pricing expert Martin Fisher explains the rules: ‘Immediately before an item goes on offer, it should be at the higher price for 28 days in that store. In the long run, it shouldn’t be on offer for longer than it’s been at the higher price. That’s unless the supermarket displays a sign saying otherwise. The only other exception is if something is going out of date’.