Financial incentives and disincentives to encourage healthy eating - Which? report

Which? has campaigned for many years to make it easier for consumers to make healthier food choices. We have called for a range of actions to be taken - from clear nutrition labelling to more responsible food marketing

Our ‘Hungry for Change’ report, published in May 2009, examined progress made by government and industry across key areas. It showed that price can be a barrier to healthier eating, particularly in the current economic climate.

Consumers have also told us that they would like to see retailers offering cheaper healthier options and both retailers and manufacturers including more healthy options in their promotions to make healthier eating easier.

We therefore want to see greater consideration given to how different types of financial incentives and disincentives can help make healthier choices less of a struggle.