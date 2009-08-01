Financial incentives and disincentives to encourage healthy eating - Which? briefing

Financial incentives are rewards of monetary value that aim to induce improvements in people’s behaviour. Financial disincentives are penalties of monetary value that likewise aim to induce improvements in people’s behaviour. Financial incentives and disincentives are now increasingly being discussed as a means of encouraging healthy eating

The rationale for such an approach stems from the basic economic logic that consumers will make healthier food choices, or otherwise take action to improve their diet, if it involves an economic gain (or perceived gain) and vice versa.

It is very timely to examine the potential of financial incentives to encourage healthy eating. In the current economic climate, consumers are more concerned about their personal finances and thus more likely to respond to financial incentives. There is an increasing amount of interest in the health research community in financial incentives for healthy behaviours, with three recent reviews and a new university research centre dedicated to the subject. Moreover, key government strategies on health and obesity – such as the Choosing Health and Healthy Weight, Healthy Lives strategies for England – identify the potential for financial incentives to promote health.

This report identifies and exemplifies the different types of financial incentives that could be applied to help consumers make healthier food choices. It identifies possible types of financial incentives and disincentives, and categorises them into a conceptual framework. It then presents the rationale for each type of incentive and provides examples of their implementation and, where possible, evidence of their effects. The report ends with a set of recommendations.