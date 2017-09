Food system challenges - public dialogue on food system challenges and possible solutions

With the global population forecast to exceed 9 billion by 2050, there are unparalleled challenges facing food security

More food will need to be produced with less. This raises questions for the types of food production we have in the UK and the choices that will be available for consumers.

But it is also an issue of the wider food system. The UK is currently 68% self-sufficient in foods which can be produced here, but wider resilience is also important, with a large proportion of our food and inputs that enable us to produce it coming from overseas.