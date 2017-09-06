Food law enforcement - putting consumers first

The horsemeat contamination incident last January highlighted the challenges of policing a complex and globalised supply chain at a time when the economic climate means that food crime is on the rise

Much of the responsibility for enforcing food law falls to local authorities, but their resources are increasingly constrained and food is just one of the many regulatory areas that they enforce.

New research from Which? has found huge variation in the way that food enforcement is carried out around the country and therefore very different levels of consumer protection.

A more effective approach is needed that ensures best use is made of limited resources and consumer interests are prioritised.

See our full report: