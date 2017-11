Here to help? Bank staff reveal the truth about working for Britain's big banks

This report reveals the shocking extent to which pressure selling still dominates many of Britain's largest retail banks.

The stories of frontline staff contradict many of the public statements from banks – whether it is the evidence chief executives gave to the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards or pledges to reform pay and bonus schemes. Senior bankers say they’re changing the industry, but we found a pressurised frontline sales culture that needs radical reform.

See our full report: