Better pensions - Which? report

People who save into a pension during their working life deserve to get the most from their pension savings in retirement: it is right that consumers have the freedom to decide how and when they access their money

By allowing savers to exercise choice, the pension reforms coming into effect in April 2015 have the potential to improve outcomes for many retirees.

However, people remain worried about whether they will have enough to live on in retirement, and while it is good that those who want it will have access to high quality information and guidance, more adequate consumer protections need to be in place to ensure retirees are supported to get the best outcomes from the reforms.