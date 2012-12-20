The imbalance of power - Which? report

The full liberalisation of the energy market in Britain was an international first. This experiment in competition placed consumers in the driving seat. Competitive prices would be achieved through individuals choosing the best products, and so keeping wholesale and retail prices in check. The government of the time expected ‘everyone to benefit from competition’ including ‘poorer consumers’

Almost fifteen years on, and in stark contrast to that aim, the current regime of competition in energy is failing consumers.

Despite energy prices consistently being their number-one financial concern, around three quarters of consumers are paying more than they need on expensive standard tariffs – a collective overpayment Which? estimates to be some £4bn annually.

It is vital that a critical mass of consumers successfully switches – or at least, threatens to switch – to a genuinely better deal if energy prices are to be kept in check.