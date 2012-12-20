The imbalance of power - Which? report

Almost fifteen years on, and in stark contrast to that aim, the current regime of competition in energy is failing consumers.
Despite energy prices consistently being their number-one financial concern, around three quarters of consumers are paying more than they need on expensive standard tariffs – a collective overpayment Which? estimates to be some £4bn annually.
It is vital that a critical mass of consumers successfully switches – or at least, threatens to switch – to a genuinely better deal if energy prices are to be kept in check.