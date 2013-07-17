The imbalance of power: wholesale costs and retail prices

In recent years the energy retail market has, rightly, received much attention. By comparison, the wholesale energy markets have been largely ignored by the Regulator and Government. This must change

Wholesale costs account for 60% of consumers’ bills. That’s around £852 a year of an average bill. Rising energy costs are a top financial concern for consumers, with many people dipping into savings or even going into debt to pay these bills.

Energy bills haven’t always been so high. Since 2001 gas bills have risen by 137% and electricity bills by 66%, with households now paying an average of £1420 a year.

Energy suppliers have largely blamed the increases on a rise in wholesale costs. But consumers don’t believe these claims – 84% think that profits rather than wholesale prices are driving the increases. This is hardly surprising given that price increases have been regularly followed by profit announcements.