Cheapest airlines for popular destinations

Choose the right carrier and you could save hundreds on your airfare, but at what price?

Now that no-frills carriers, including Norwegian and Wow Air are launching new routes across the Pond and beyond, it’s essential to weigh up the differences between the budget airlines and their more traditional rivals. Can you actually get your hands on those headline-grabbing prices or are they as rare as hen’s teeth?

To find out whether budget carriers really offer the best fares year round, we used 12 months of Skyscanner data to check the average return fares on 16 popular routes from the UK. We then compared these prices with the average airfare of the cheapest carrier on each route.

Our conclusion? In most cases, it’s possible to save a packet on the basic fare by opting for a budget airline, but what do you cut out when you pay well below the average?

Do you get more when you pay more?

From cabin baggage to seat selection, things we once took for granted now cost extra on many carriers, even the ‘full-service’ operators. Many airlines, including BA and Virgin Atlantic, now charge for advance seat selection. So if traditional carriers are emulating the budget airlines, why bother to pay them more?

On short-haul routes, the budget airlines often beat their low-cost rivals not only on cost but also on comfort. It’s less clear-cut on long haul, where you might have to weigh up whether you’re willing to squeeze into smaller seats or face a four-hour layover, for example. But even here we found instances where there isn’t much difference between low-cost and full-service options. Well, apart from the price.

Comparison tables

So you know what to expect, we’ve gathered information from the cheapest airlines on three key routes and compared them with full-service carriers on the same routes. You may be surprised by how little difference there is between them.

LONDON TO BARCELONA Norwegian Air International - Customer Score 70% British Airways - Customer Score 67% Food & drink Not included. Tea/coffee £2.50; water £2; club sandwich £4.50; beer £4; wine £4.50 Not included. Tea/coffee £2.30; water £1.80; club sandwich £4.95; beer £4; wine £4.50 Flying time 2hr 2hr Seat pitch/width 74-79cm (29-31in)/44cm (17in) 76cm (30in)/44cm (17in) Seat allocation Randomly assigned. Seat selection £18 rtn Randomly assigned. Seat selection from £7 rtn Entertainment Films and TV shows available to watch on your own device; €5. In-seat power; free wi-fi No in-flight entertainment, in-seat power or wi-fi Hold luggage allowance/costs Not included. 1 bag at 20kg (250cm x 79cm x 112cm) £40 rtn Not included. 1 bag at 23kg (90cm x 75cm x 43cm) £30-£32 rtn Cabin baggage allowance 1 item at 10kg (55cm x 40cm x 23 cm) 1 item (56cm x 45cm x 25cm), plus one handbag/laptop bag (40cm x 30cm x 15cm) Table notes: Data gathered July 2017.

LONDON TO MAURITIUS Thomson Airways - Customer Score 61% Air Mauritius Food & drink Included. Three-course meal and drinks Included. Three-course meal and drinks Flying time 11hr 45 min 11hr 55min Seat pitch/width 84cm (33in)/44cm (17in) 79cm (31in)/46cm (18in) Seat allocation Randomly assigned. Seat selection £31 rtn; extra legroom £125 rtn Seat selection free at the time of booking; extra legroom £120 rtn Entertainment Seatback screens with films, music and games on demand; USB power ports at all seats. No wi-fi Seatback screens with films, music and games on demand; No power supply. No wi-fi Hold luggage allowance/costs Not included. 1 bag at 20kg (no size restrictions) £60 rtn Included. 1 bag at 30kg (length + width + height = 158cm max) Cabin baggage allowance 1 item at 5kg (50cm x 40cm x 20cm) 1 item at 7kg (length + width + height = 115cm max) Table notes: Data gathered July 2017.

LONDON TO SAN FRANCISCO Wow Air Virgin Atlantic - Customer Score 73% Food & drink Not included. Main course at time of booking £9.99 Included. Four-course meal, drinks and snack Flying time 16hr 50 min (4hr 30min layover in Reykjavik) 11hr 5min (direct) Seat pitch/width 74-79cm (29in-31in)/43cm (17in) 79cm (31in)/44cm (17.5in) Seat allocation Randomly assigned. Seat selection £18 rtn. Extra legroom from £107.96 rtn Free of charge 24 hours before departure; from £30 up to 331 days before departure. Extra legroom from £80 rtn Entertainment No in-flight entertainment; power at all seats Seatback screens with films, music and games on demand or on own device. Power/USB at all seats. Wi-fi £4.99 Hold luggage allowance/costs Not included. One bag at 20kg (length + width + height = 158cm max) £111.98 rtn Included. 1 bag at 23kg (90cm x 75cm x 43cm) Cabin baggage allowance 1 item at 10kg (42cm x 32cm x 25cm). Extra 12kg bag (56cm x 45cm x 25cm) £79.98 rtn 1 handbag, plus 1 item at 10kg (23cm x 36cm x 56cm) Table notes: Data gathered July 2017.

On this route, we’d choose Norwegian. Seats are roomier, wi-fi is free and food prices are almost identical.Even when you factor in the cost of luggage and seat selection, you should still save with Thomson. After 12 hours, you’ll also be grateful for the extra seat pitch.Upfront prices are not as cheap as they seem: hold luggage, seat selection and meals could easily add £150. Travel light and pack a lunch box and you can still save.